Myrtle Consulting Group Wins 2018 Best in Biz Award for Fastest Growing Company of the Year

HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Myrtle Consulting Group, a leading operations consultancy driving operational transformation, has been named a bronze winner of the Fastest Growing Company of the Year Award in the small business category by Best in Biz, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

Myrtle was recognized for significant revenue growth, which amounts to 1,052 percent over the past three years. The firm's growth is driven by its expertise in reinventing success for manufacturing companies through the design and implementation of operational efficiencies and sustainable performance improvements. With mounting pressure to achieve high profits and growth, alongside the challenges of increasing costs and regulation, leading global manufacturers rely on Myrtle for operational excellence and sustainable results.

Each year, Best in Biz Awards' entrants span the spectrum, from some of the most recognizable global brands to the most innovative local start-ups. The 8th annual program proved to be a particularly tough competition, garnering close to 700 entries from an impressive array of public and private companies of all sizes and from a variety of geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada. Best in Biz Awards 2018 honors were conferred in 70 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Support Department, Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Product, Best New Service, CSR Program, Marketing Campaign and Blog of the Year.

"We are honored to receive this recognition," said Edwin Bosso, Myrtle founder and CEO. "Our success is attributed to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and the passion, pace, and performance we demonstrate in working shoulder-to-shoulder with our clients to design and deliver sustainable operational transformations."

Since 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels deliberately composed each year of prominent editors and reporters from some of the most respected newspapers, TV outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. The 2018 judging panel included, among others, writers from Associated Press, Barron's, Consumer Affairs, eWeek, Forbes, Healthcare Innovation News, Inc., Investment Advisor Magazine, MediaPost, New York Post, New York Times, Ottawa Citizen and Wired.

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2018, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2018-winners.

About Myrtle Consulting Group

Myrtle Consulting Group drives operational transformation within manufacturing, processing and distribution organizations. Using a practical, needs-based approach, Myrtle incorporates values, methodologies, and technologies into custom solutions toward specific customer challenges that improve operational performance and generate lasting business transformation. Learn more at www.myrtlegroup.com.

Media Contact:

Jenn Pratt

Carabiner Communications

404.655.2273

jpratt@carabinercomms.com

SOURCE Myrtle Consulting Group

Related Links

https://myrtlegroup.com

