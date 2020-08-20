Myrtle Consulting Group's Edwin Bosso Named a Most Admired CEO by Houston Business Journal

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Myrtle Consulting Group, a leading operations consulting company, announced today that its CEO and Founder Edwin Bosso has been named a Most Admired CEO by the Houston Business Journal. Myrtle also made the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America making it the sixth time the company has been on the list.

Myrtle Consulting's team of experts specializes in delivering operational transformation, supply chain efficiency, and change management for leading manufacturing organizations, delivering optimized productivity and positive business outcomes. The company is committed to implementing customizable and sustainable strategies that lead its clients to more profitable operations.

"Myrtle Consulting Group was founded with the philosophy that bringing diverse backgrounds, talents, and ideas together would create a stronger consultancy for our employees and clients," said Edwin Bosso, CEO of Myrtle Consulting Group. "Our unwavering focus on our core values and commitment to a diverse workforce have inspired Myrtle's growth. On a personal level, I'm humbled by the Houston Business Journal's recognition of my leadership and honored to be among such a remarkable group of nominees."

A leading expert in business transformation and change management, Bosso is the author of "6,000 Dreams: The Leader's Guide to a Successful Business Transformation Journey," published in 2020 by ForbesBooks.

In his comments about "6,000 Dreams," Dave McBeain, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain and Operations for Post Consumer Brands and Weetabix said, "Edwin has created a consulting organization and process that enable companies to achieve their aspirations by engaging all organizational levels on a shared and nonjudgmental journey. The power of Edwin's method is rooted in helping individuals and groups envision and strive for their full performance potential."

Bosso combined his experience living in different countries, his passion for communication and fluency in multiple languages, as well as his expertise in helping transform some of the world's largest manufacturing organizations to found Myrtle Consulting Group. Over the course of his nearly three decades of consulting success spanning countries on five continents, Bosso has honed his innovative approaches and deep convictions about business transformation, helping him build and grow Myrtle Consulting Group into the diverse, world-class consulting organization it is today. Born in the Ivory Coast, Bosso holds an MBA from Rice University. To learn more about Bosso's innovative approach, visit www.edwinbosso.com .

About Myrtle Consulting Group

Myrtle Consulting Group drives operational transformation within manufacturing, processing, and distribution organizations globally. Using a practical, needs-based approach, Myrtle incorporates values, methodologies, and technologies into custom solutions toward specific customer challenges that improve operational performance and generate lasting business transformation. Learn more at www.myrtlegroup.com.

