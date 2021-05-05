MyrtleBeach.com Reports Record Visitor Traffic Amidst Pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The number one planning and booking site for Myrtle Beach, SC, MyrtleBeach.com reports record traffic to their suite of Myrtle Beach area related tourism websites in Q1 of 2021. According to Google Analytics trends, the company's sites are poised to hit peak traffic typical to the month of June by the end of April 2021.

MyrtleBeach.com has been monitoring visitor sentiment through regular surveys since March 2020. Data from the organization's most recent surveys reflect:

a high rate of vaccinations among potential visitors with 47% being fully vaccinated and another 20% having received or scheduled their first shot

62% of respondents plan to travel between April and July

80% say their travel budget is equal to or greater than their travel budget in 2019

68% say they plan to travel as much or more frequently as they did in 2019

an interest in information about mask ordinances in their destination (72%), availability of open restaurants (70%), and status of local attractions and activities (64%) suggesting they want to be able to move freely and have things to do on their vacation

travelers are more likely to drive to a destination within the next year, but they're open to flying as well, with only 38% saying they would not fly within the next year

a flexible cancellation policy is still a driver in visitor's willingness to book, with 71% of respondents saying they would be persuaded to book with the option

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing lockdowns and dramatic reductions in traveler interest in 2020, this new data signals high traveler demand for the Myrtle Beach area in 2021. Clicks to Myrtle Beach area hotel information reached an all-time high in March as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout gained momentum. That momentum carried forward into April with the last 30 days seeing a 972% increase in site traffic.

"We are seeing a dramatic increase in interest in the Myrtle Beach area as a whole," said Cassidy Moore, Executive Vice President of Operations with MyrtleBeach.com. "With many of our area hotels holding their rates right now, most site visitors are interested in hotel deals, with that section of our site seeing record clicks."

MyrtleBeach.com is owned and operated by Intellistrand LLC, which also owns and operates other Myrtle Beach area websites including MyrtleBeachHotels.com, NorthMyrtleBeachHotels.com and PawleysIsland.com.

The data is a good sign for the Myrtle Beach area as all tourism industry related businesses have suffered now for over a year. "I have lived in Myrtle Beach now for over 50 years and this area has weathered through a lot of adversities" said Scott Brandon, CEO of Intellistrand LLC. "From hurricanes to economic downturns, this area has always been very resilient."

