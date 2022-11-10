MYSIMPLEPETLAB RAISES SERIES A FUNDING LED BY MARS COMPANION FUND

MEET THE FUTURE OF PET WELLNESS, MADE SIMPLE.

Investment will allow MySimplePetLab to grow its team, expand consumer lab testing, scale up tech and automate points of friction in the pet care space that have yet to be addressed by the industry.

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- By Vets, For Pets - MySimplePetLab is leading the future of modern pet wellness with their from home pet diagnostic tests, today announced a Series A led by Mars Companion Fund with participation from founding investors Jeff Cowan and Jeremy Friese, MD.

mysimplepetlab Leadership Team Photo Credit: www.yvonneminphotography.com; www.yvonnemin.com mysimplepetlab Product Rendering/Photo Credit: https://designcue.com/

MySimplePetLab offers routine testing for the most common health concerns among dog and cat owners including stool, urine, ears, and skin & itch. Veterinarians or pet parents receive an easy-to-use kit in the mail for sample collection that is then shipped back to MySimplePetLab. MySimplePetLab runs the samples in their own lab and provides on demand results and automation that are shared directly with pet owners, veterinarians, and animal care teams. The lab, based in Denver, CO, is the first of its kind in animal health. Test kits are currently available through the vet channel in veterinary clinics and animal care services such as boarders and groomers. Pet Parents can also purchase tests from MySimplePetLab's homepage, Amazon, Allivet, Tractor Supply Rx, Walmart.com and select veterinary retailers.

"MySimplePetLab, the leader in at home pet diagnostics, made simple – and will automate the way that veterinarians and pet owners test and care for their pets," said Cindy Cole, DVM, PhD, DACVCP and Technical Partner at Mars Companion Fund about the Series A round. "75 million pets are projected to be without easy access to pet care by 2030. MySimplePetLab is the future of pet wellness made simple and addresses friction around access to high quality pet care, simplicity, and convenience. Their technology makes testing simple, fast, and accessible nationwide with results in days delivered directly to pet owners. Results can also be auto shared in real time with veterinarians, groomers, and boarders. The technology allows you to test and get to treatment fast."

MySimplePetLab is on a mission to empower pet parents and increase access to diagnostic pet care. Starting with vet approved at home tests, MySimplePetLab makes pet health and wellness more simple, accessible, and enjoyable.

Diagnostics and test sample collection are time and labor intensive in-clinic, MySimplePetLab offers animal care teams and pet parents alike the flexibility to do testing from home prior to in-clinic visits, which saves time, drives compliance, and optimizes clinic labor models.

"MySimplePetLab's long-term vision is to build a modern pet care infrastructure that supports both pet parents and animal health professionals where and when they need diagnostic testing and care the most," said CEO & President Jen Hagness. "With our new funding, we are hyper focused on making access to care even easier. Modern pet parents want more data, more choices, more control of their pets' wellness, and 'better vet visits' - we solve all those pain points at MySimplePetLab."

About MySimplePetLab

MySimplePetLab is the leading pet wellness company that provides simple, fast and reliable support through insightful at-home lab tests, virtual care, and products that support a full spectrum of pet health.

MySimplePetLab was founded in 2019 when Co-Founders and DVM's Dr. Nancy Willerton and Dr. Dennis Chmiel took inspiration from their belief that everyone deserves access to high quality pet care. Together they started MySimplePetLab to make pet testing affordable and convenient for all.

MySimplePetLab has been recognized for its innovation and positive impact on the pet care industry through accolades such as Target Takeoff Accelerator 2022, Purina Pet Innovation Award Winner 2021 and Featured as an "Emerging Veterinary Company" at the Animal Health Corridor Summit.

For MySimplePetLab inquiries, please contact:

Autumn Furr

[email protected]

John Kendzierski

[email protected]

SOURCE MySimplePetLab