MySky and Satcom Direct form strategic alliance to integrate financial and operational data

MELBOURNE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MySky, the only AI-powered spend management platform designed for the private aviation industry, and Satcom Direct (SD), the business aviation solutions provider, today announced a strategic alliance enabling seamless access to real-time data for private aviation. Subscribers to MySky and SD will greatly benefit from an all-encompassing approach to aircraft management that combines operational and financial information into a single source of data, the SD Pro® platform.

Designed to bring transparency to the industry for the first time, MySky provides unrivaled access to financial data and proprietary IT tools that help owners and operators reduce costs, refine spending and improve the overall aircraft ownership experience. SD Pro, the leading digital management dashboard, provides relevant and timely information about pre- to- post flight aircraft performance to aircraft operators around the world. An open architecture platform, SD Pro adds value to the user experience through the integration of third-party suppliers. As a result of the integration with MySky, SD will add a financial component to its SD Pro platform.

The agreement between MySky and SD will allow for a full 360-degree approach to business aviation management, promoting a fiduciary duty amongst industry stakeholders. Through the SD Pro platform, aircraft operators will have direct access to financial and operational information from both MySky and SD. The integrated data can increase longevity of ownership and improve the overall ownership experience. The aggregated information enables better informed, proactive decisions in real-time, heightening control and efficiency. Rote tasks can be automated to increase productivity and reallocate valuable human resources.

"At MySky, our goal is to bring increased transparency and accountability to the private aviation industry by ensuring stakeholders have the necessary tools to better understand and manage the costs of their assets," said Kirill Kim, co-founder and CEO of MySky. "By combining our industry-leading financial data with SD's detailed operational information, I'm confident that this alliance will help stakeholders better navigate the long-time obstacles associated with private aviation management."

"SD is dedicated to delivering advanced technological capabilities to our customers. With the integration of MySky into the SD Pro platform, we are adding a significant resource to the operational mix by providing a business management tool that complements our operations-focused products. We are excited to work closely with the MySky team to foster industry growth and long-term sustainability for our clients," said Chris Moore, SD president of business aviation.

About MySky

MySky is the only spend management platform developed for the private aviation industry. Using AI, optical character recognition, and machine learning, MySky brings standardization and transparency to an unregulated industry. The platform, a proprietary financial management solution, helps to decrease costs and optimize time for private jet owners, operators and consultants. Active for more than 5 years and servicing more than 350 aircraft worldwide, MySky operates as an independent, third-party player and offers the largest cost database in the industry. The company is headquartered in Switzerland and is active in Europe, the Americas and the CIS. For more information, please visit https://mysky.com/.

About Satcom Direct

Satcom Direct (SD) and its group of companies provides global connectivity solutions for business and general aviation, military, government, and head-of-state aircraft. The company also provides land mobile services to areas with connectivity limitations. Since 1997, SD has worked to advance the technology of global connectivity, being first to market with many new capabilities in communications. SD's industry-leading connectivity solutions are complemented by its divisional capabilities, including SD Avionics cabin router systems and SD flight operations software. The company's next generation of services help to synchronize the aircraft with the flight department, connecting the entire flight operation. SD's technologies provide the most powerful integrated data platform in the industry.



A premier Inmarsat Distribution Partner, Iridium service partner, and Viasat preferred reseller, SD is also the Master Distributor of FlexExec. SD World Headquarters and primary operations center is located in Melbourne, Florida, with additional office locations in the United States, Canada, UK, UAE, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Australia, Russia, and Brazil. For more information regarding SD, visit www.satcomdirect.com, e-mail [email protected], or call U.S. +1.321.777.3000 or UK +44.1252.554.460.

Satcom Direct Media Contact: MySky media contact: Jane Stanbury Janine Warner [email protected] [email protected] +1 438 998 1668 +1 212 584 4329 +44 7803 296046



SOURCE MySky

Related Links

https://mysky.com

