Mystery Shopping Leader, A Closer Look, Launches Specialized Division for Senior Living Mystery Shopping

ATLANTA, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The senior living industry has become more competitive in order to serve an ever-growing, aging population. Recognizing these challenges, mystery shopping leader, A Closer Look, has launched a specialized division with its most seasoned staff to serve its senior living clients' needs.

America's 65-and-over population is projected to nearly double over the next three decades, from 48 million to 88 million by 2050.1 Senior living communities are facing even greater struggles post-pandemic, where nursing shortages compound the challenges of rapid industry growth.

One way that senior living providers prioritize their financial goals is by hiring mystery shopping companies to regularly survey their communities. This helps management ensure consistent sales operations and maximize revenue opportunities. Smart senior living managers value an optimized sales process and informative prospect follow through to gain a competitive edge.

Lisa Wohlers, Director of Operations, Senior Living Division at A Closer Look, summarizes their efforts, "We often hear that senior living communities must focus on their sales experience, from time of first contact through the full prospective resident experience. By dedicating a division to this industry, we help our clients scale their growth with consumer insights they can't get from other mystery shopping companies."

"We already serve some of the largest senior living communities in North America, so now we are able to provide even more support to the industry," says A Closer Look CEO, Chris Gillen. "Lisa's 12+ years of experience gives our senior living clients an unparalleled advantage with insights from their own processes and intel from shopping competitors."

Senior living providers interested in mystery shopping for their communities and/or competitors should contact A Closer Look at [email protected] .

About A Closer Look

For 25+ years, A Closer Look has partnered with North American businesses, providing in-depth customer experience feedback. A Closer Look uses qualified, independently contracted evaluators that assess clients' customer experience operation through detailed stories, which together with data analytics, help identify friction points that provide clarity on improving brand loyalty and maximizing profitability.

