Mystic Braves Drop New Single: Velvet Dreams

The series was inspired by feelings that were widespread during the pandemic: uncertainty and isolation, followed by gratitude for the small things and the desire to return to life as we once knew it. The first single, "Quarantine Dreams," was released in October, with subsequent releases "Sea Urchin" and "Holy Man" in December and January.

In the month that they dropped, both "Sea Urchin" and "Quarantine Dreams" broke Mystic Braves streaming records.

"This series seemed to really resonate with people, and we've seen quite a bit of positive feedback from listeners around the world," said band member Shane Stotsenberg. "The separation of quarantine and the emotions involved in that is something being felt by the indie music community and all of us to some degree. 'Velvet Dreams' reminds us all to hold tight to the people and things that we care about, and to treat every moment like it's our last."

Julian Ducantzeiler added: "When I wrote 'Velvet Dreams,' I was feeling isolated and lonely. Time moves so quickly as we get older, and I wanted to mark this moment but also learn from it at the same time. Regardless of the situation, there is always room for positivity and light."

About the Mystic Braves

Rooted in the psychedelic music scene of the 1960s, the Mystic Braves, formed in Murrieta, CA, are the embodiment of today's Southern California creativity. Over the last few years, the Mystic Braves have emerged at the front of the garage band revival as a beacon of rock and roll authenticity. Their classic, unforgettable songwriting lends itself to energetic, memorable songs. Listen to the music at https://www.mysticbraves.com.

Media Contact:

Jodie Singer

202-920-6284

[email protected]

SOURCE Mystic Braves

Related Links

https://www.mysticbraves.com

