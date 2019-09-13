Mystic Force Foundation's Childhood Cancer Gold Ribbon Event

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the Forces are showing up Gold EVERYWHERE! Join Mystic Force for the 2nd Annual Childhood Cancer Awareness Police Car Initiative showcasing Police Vehicles from all the departments in Miami Dade County wrapped and decorated with Gold Ribbons in support of our littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. Attendees will experience an unprecedented show of unity & support by Law Enforcement Officers, enjoy arts and crafts, face painting, free pizza and drinks. Also, meet Childhood Cancer Warriors and Survivors. Remember the Angels.

Gold Ribbon Police Cars Force United

Miami Dade County is a main focus for everything that happens in this country and the amount of awareness raised not only in September, but every day for children battling this devastating disease is truly unmatched anywhere. People across the country want to mimic what Miami does and what better than to show support and raise awareness for the littlest Heroes! Not only is Mystic Force celebrating the Anniversary of the very first Childhood Cancer Haven in the country, the Heroes Hangout, which is dedicated solely to children battling cancer right here in Miami (North Miami Beach) but they are also holding the 2nd Annual Childhood Cancer Police Car Initiative this year -Something that has never been done anywhere in the country! #GoldStrong #GoGoldMiami

Special guest DJ 'JJ' is a 7-year old Retinoblastoma Cancer warrior.

This sweet Hero lost his both eyes to cancer but music is his love & mixing is his passion.

Don't miss his amazing talent! He will perform at 12:00pm

Mayor 'Tony' DeFillippo will present a Childhood Cancer Awareness Proclamation and a Plaque Dedication for the trees planted in memory of Salvatore, the inspiration of the Mystic Force at 11:30am

For more information you may contact Silvia at 222878@email4pr.com / 305.726.1155 or Esther at 222878@email4pr.com / 786.897.1997

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 14TH 10:00AM – 1:00PM

Announcements will be made @ 11:30am

DJ JJ will perform at 12:00pm

1911 NE 164th Street North Miami Beach Florida 33162

The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 after 4-year-old Salvatore Vanni was diagnosed with Stage IV Childhood Cancer. This year is the Foundation's 11-year Anniversary of raising awareness, and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting 'Wishes', delivering toys, holding monthly in-patient hospital parties, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to our littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer.

