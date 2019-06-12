mytaptrack® Named "2019 Classroom Tech Solution of the Year" by EdTech Breakthrough Awards

SEATTLE, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- mytaptrack® has won the EdTech Breakthrough Award for "2019 Classroom Tech Solution of the Year." mytaptrack® is an IoT device paired with an online platform that helps teachers track and analyze the symptoms and behaviors of children with special needs. EdTech Breakthrough recognizes outstanding educational technology products and companies, and is a division of the leading marketing intelligence organization, Tech Breakthrough — 2018 IoT Breakthrough award winners include Apple, GE and Sony.

mytaptrack®

"The field of edtech is impressive in terms of both technical advancements and real-world results, but we must acknowledge the clear need for solutions designed specifically for those with special needs," said James Johnson, Managing Director of EdTech Breakthrough. "The prospect of accurately tracking and treating the symptoms and behavior changes of children with special needs provides wide-ranging benefits for parents, children and teachers alike. We're thrilled to recognize mytaptrack® as one of our marquee 2019 EdTech Breakthrough award winners, and we congratulate their innovative team."

mytaptrack® helps teachers collect data to meet IEP (Individualized Education Plan), FBA (Functional Behavior Assessment), and 504 plan goals, a growing necessity for schools nationwide. Typically, this data is observed throughout the school day and added to written reports that are prepared manually from memory at the end of the day. With mytaptrack®, educators are able to send encrypted, numerical data directly from the IoT device to an online platform in the moment, right away. The child's entire support team can receive real-time notifications of the data, as well as changes in data patterns. mytaptrack® meets both FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) and HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliance standards to ensure the safe handling of a child's educational and healthcare data.

Founder Nikody Keating created mytaptrack® while searching for a solution for his own son who has autism, "When we consider that there are over seven million diverse learners in U.S. elementary school alone, the potential to use IoT and connected technology to simplify data reporting is an epiphany," said Keating. "We're grateful to be recognized by EdTech Breakthrough, and we look forward to further developing mytaptrack® to improve the quality of education for our children with special needs."

About mytaptrack®

mytaptrack® is a symptoms tracking IoT device and online platform for children with special needs. It shares data in real time with teachers, parents and doctors. mytaptrack® is committed to providing private, secure, HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) and FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) compliant solutions for children worldwide. Learn more at mytaptrack.com and @mytaptrack on all social media platforms.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading marketing intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

