mytaptrack® Welcomes New Advisory Board Member, Dr. Jenny Klein-Sosa

SEATTLE, April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Futures AI, a Seattle-area edtech startup has welcomed new advisory board member, Dr. Jenny Klein-Sosa. mytaptrack®, an IoT device that tracks the behaviors and symptoms of special needs children, allows teachers, parents and doctors to share real-time data for faster diagnoses and treatment. Dr. Klein-Sosa's role will be as a content expert advisor in the areas of clinical psychology and behavior management, child development, and special education laws and regulations.

mytaptrack®, an IoT device that tracks the behaviors and symptoms of special needs children, allows teachers, parents and doctors to share real-time data for faster diagnoses and treatment.

Dr. Klein-Sosa received her Master's and Doctoral degrees in Clinical Psychology from the University of Central Florida, where she specialized in child and family intervention. She has published research in the area of family interactions, parenting styles, and predictors of child emotional and behavioral problems. She completed her pre-doctoral internship at the Children's National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., an APA-accredited placement, where she focused on pediatric and clinical child assessment and intervention.

Dr. Klein-Sosa commented, "As a child assessment and therapy specialist and also the mother of a son with special needs, I see great promise in mytaptrack®. It's a clever way to solve the data management problem affecting special education today. I'm looking forward to helping mytaptrack® give kids with special needs a better chance for success."

Inspired Futures AI founder, Nikody Keating, created mytaptrack® as a way to improve his own special needs child's education experience. One click, two clicks, or holding a click on the mytaptrack® button logs a special needs child's symptom or behavior and communicates it to an online platform. With each click the child's parents, teachers and doctors receive notifications about a data event, and with the help of artificial intelligence, data pattern variations.

Keating shared, "When an individual with Dr. Klein-Sosa's credentials looks at your company and says, 'This is great,' certainty about its viability skyrockets. There is immense value here as a solution for rescuing special education that serves a preexisting and growing need. Everywhere you look public school districts are saying they are desperate for help in special education. mytaptrack® is doing something about it."

Dr. Klein-Sosa has conducted psychological and neuropsychological evaluations in an array of settings serving children and adolescents with a broad variety of characteristics and diagnoses. Therapeutically, she is trained from a Cognitive-Behavioral theoretical orientation and has conducted short- and long-term individual, family, and group therapy. She has training and experience in evidence-based, manualized treatments, such as the Early Start Denver Model (ESDM) for children with Autism spectrum disorders, parent-focused behavioral interventions for children with externalizing behavior problems, exposure and response prevention for youth with anxiety disorders, and behavioral activation and CBT for anxiety and depression.

Dr. Klein-Sosa has also served on interdisciplinary treatment teams and worked closely with schools, medical staff, and other service providers in coordinating care for children and adolescents. She holds a strong interest in how educational policies impact children's learning and development, and for several years she worked at the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, where she assisted program offices in linking data with policy development.

Presently, Dr. Klein-Sosa provides neuropsychological evaluations at a private practice in a Boston suburb with youth presenting with a wide variety of challenges. She believes that research and data are integral to her practice, noting, "Without data we are at a disadvantage in our mission to help children who deserve a greater advantage."

About Inspired Futures AI, LLC

Inspired Futures AI is a Seattle-area tech company that helps special needs children succeed using mytaptrack®. mytaptrack®, symptoms tracking IoT device and platform, counts the moments that shape special needs children, and shares data in real time with teachers, parents and doctors. mytaptrack® is poised to revolutionize special education through innovation that promotes inclusion, progress and understanding. Inspired Futures AI is committed to providing private, secure, HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) and FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act) compliant solutions for children worldwide. Learn more at mytaptrack.com and @mytaptrack on all social media platforms.

Contact:

Kelly Keating

212696@email4pr.com

SOURCE Inspired Futures AI