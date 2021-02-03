MyTelemedicine Launches GoLexi -- a Nationwide Pet Telehealth Service

McKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shortly after our nation went into lockdown, an interesting phenomenon occurred: Animal shelters were emptied of their furry residents. Holed up at home, people longed for companionship, and they adopted pets in droves. Fido's place in the family became pivotal. So, too, did the need for reliable and accessible veterinary care. The newly launched GoLexi Pet Telehealth service offers a timely solution by providing consumers with real-time veterinary consultations by phone or video call, day, or night.

Pet Telehealth GoLexi - Pet Telehealth Services

Powered by MyTelemedicine, GoLexi pairs licensed veterinarians with Pet Parents through a user-friendly telehealth platform for expert-level advice on pet wellness and behavioral issues. Pet owners can schedule a virtual consultation by phone, on their computer, or through the GoLexi mobile app, available for both Apple and Android.

"Covid has really propelled telehealth across multiple verticals," says Rey Colon, Founder and CEO of MyTelemedicine, an established leader in the telehealth industry. "Several of our clients said they wanted to offer a solution in the pet space as they saw the growing demand, so we leveraged our virtual care platform to meet the need."

As corporations replaced board room meetings with video conference calls, the need to provide telehealth for all members of the family, including those of the four-legged variety, became increasingly apparent. MyTelemedicine launched GoLexi as a reliable resource for high-level information to help users determine whether an in-person vet visit is needed and offer guidance on how to best care for their pet. Although not intended for emergencies or as a replacement for regular in-office visits, the virtual care platform offers quick access 24/7 to trusted veterinary doctors experts nationwide, who can answer questions or give a second opinion on treatment options.

For example, if a GoLexi member's pet shows signs of pain in the middle of the night, the owner can speak with a licensed veterinarian in real time by phone or video consultation to determine whether a visit to the emergency clinic is warranted. As an added benefit, GoLexi members receive exclusive access to a Pet Drug Savings Card, which provides prescription discounts up to 75 percent at more than 68,000 participating pharmacies.

GoLexi is the latest offering from MyTelemedicine, a technology-driven company and leader in telehealth services. Through its user-friendly virtual care solutions, including Access a Doctor and Zeally Health, MyTelemedicine's network of licensed healthcare professionals has completed more than 250,000 telehealth consultations to date. "We are honored to be a trusted resource for virtual healthcare consulting for patients nationwide through our proprietary, HIPAA-compliant platform," says Colon. "When we recognized the need in the veterinary space, I knew our team could create a solution for four-legged members of the family, as well."

For more information about GoLexi virtual pet care, visit http://GoLexi.com.

About GoLexi

GoLexi provides consumers nationwide with 24/7 access to a dedicated team of licensed veterinarians for virtual consultations via phone or video call. The innovative pet telehealth service lets users ask questions about their pet's health or behavioral issues, get a second opinion, and make an informed decision about whether to take their pet to the vet or animal emergency clinic. GoLexi membership includes a Pet Drug Savings Card and covers all enrolled pets in the home. For more information, please visit www.golexi.com.

About MyTelemedicine

MyTelemedicine is a virtual health technology platform, powering access to modern remote healthcare technologies through brands like Access a Doctor & Zeally Health. Through its clinically driven solutions, cutting edge technology & extensive API suite, healthcare providers can manage their patients virtually for common acute illnesses, specialty care & chronic condition patients using MyTelemedicine' s flagship brand Access a Doctor. Which currently services over 3 million members nationwide with access to physicians for primary & specialized care. For more information, please visit www.mytelemedicine.com.

