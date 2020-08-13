MyTelemedicine Ranks on the Inc. 5000 Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MCKINNEY, Texas, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MyTelemedicine, a leading telehealth and virtual care company, announced today it has ranked No. 1112 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"MyTelemedicine's recognition as an honoree on the annual 2020 Inc. 5000 list is an incredible honor," said Rey Colon, a U.S. Army Veteran, and the Founder and CEO of MyTelemedicine. "Especially after being ranked #47 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 Texas Series in March. This only underscores our team's commitment to delivering best-in-class virtual care technology while providing above-and-beyond service. It has played a significant role in driving our growth," said Colon.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are also being featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held virtually from October 23 to 27, 2020. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.



Based just north of Dallas, MyTelemedicine is a Virtual Health ecosystem powering access to modern-remote healthcare. Its flagship brand Access a Doctor currently services over 2 million members nationwide with access to physicians via video for primary and specialized care. Most recently MyTelemedicine launched Zeally Health a Telehealth Virtual Care SaaS solution that allows, providers, practices and hospitals to deliver virtual care to their patient base. "I'm excited to see technology finally becoming the main driver in healthcare" says Jesse Roach, co-Founder and CTO of MyTelemedicine. "We're witnessing a pivotal moment where technology becomes the main driver in healthcare, and we're honored to be at the forefront of that."

About MyTelemedicine

MyTelemedicine is a virtual health ecosystem, powering access to modern healthcare technologies through brands like Access a Doctor and Zeally Health. Through its clinically driven solutions, cutting edge technology and extensive API suite, healthcare providers and organizations can quickly deploy a customized telehealth experience that supports their specific business requirements. For more information please visit www.mytelemedicine.com.

