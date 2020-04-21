MyUnlimitedWP's Website Support Services Help Non-Profits Reduce Their Operational Costs While Maximizing Their Fundraising Capabilities

REDLANDS, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MyUnlimitedWP provides businesses with unlimited website solutions for less than $100 a month, allowing nonprofit organizations to focus their time on more critical tasks while actively keeping their content and initiatives updated and engaging for their audience and patrons.

MyUnlimitedWP takes the guesswork out of budgeting by offering a fixed rate rather than charging hourly, with a quick 3-5 day turnaround employing an easy-to-use ticketing system.

MyUnlimitedWP

"Nonprofits need website updates regularly for their events, fundraising and community outreach; however, it is not uncommon for NPOs to wait until the last minute to update their website because, traditionally, it is such a hassle to do so. As a result, they miss key time and opportunities to reach more people," says Joseph Kibler, CEO of MyUnlimitedWP. "We developed MyUnlimitedWP to provide these organizations with reliable and consistent support, offering them unlimited website changes and updates to enhance their fundraising and community outreach, with a turn around time of just a few days."

Website solutions such as content and graphics updates, adding blog posts, and fixing errors are crucial to nonprofit organizations. These tools keep their content fresh and engaging with reliable and consistent support. The hourly cost for website updates and maintenance can add up quickly; these rates can be $65 an hour or higher. MyUnlimitedWP offers packages with different levels of service at a set cost, with no hidden fees, making it easy for nonprofit organizations to integrate into their budget.

With MyUnlimitedWP, a nonprofit group, even a small organization, can have a website that's functional, current, and regularly updated. This is vital to keeping members and donors informed of events, news, and to maximize outreach efforts. Working with MyUnlimitedWP promises to remove a common cause of stress for NPO staffers and instead turn their site into one of their greatest assets.

For a single and very reasonable monthly payment, MyUnlimitedWP will help nonprofit organizations with any and every basic website update or change that their site requires. No more outrageous fees, back and forth quoting, and no more guesswork.

With 17 years of experience, MyUnlimitedWP has perfected their skills with fast hosting, security and technical support, saving nonprofits time and money, allowing productivity to be the main focus.

MyUnlimitedWP is offering a 20% discount to Non-Profit Organizations with coupon code: WE-LOVE-NPOS-2020

