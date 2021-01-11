MyWellbeing.com Launches In California For COVID Stress Relief

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic has hit Americans hard with daunting health concerns, nagging financial fears, and unsettling emotional turmoil. Who hasn't felt some stress and anxiety during the pandemic? MyWellbeing.com, which began in 2017 in New York City and has connected more than 3,000 people with practitioners, launched today in Los Angeles County, with remote online help available across California. The free service, which matches therapy-seekers with a therapist who is a strong fit based on their confidential survey responses, currently has 25 therapists in Los Angeles County on a waiting list ready to begin seeing patients, whether virtually or in-office.

To begin the process, therapy-seekers answer the confidential online questionnaire and receive three personalized matches within 24 hours that are a right fit for them. Next, they can book free phone consultations with one or all of the therapists to gauge the right fit before scheduling their first appointment. MyWellbeing works with therapists who specialize in a diverse range of issue areas such as COVID stress; addiction & substance abuse; depression; loneliness; grief & loss; race-related stress; body issues; post partum; and others.

In a recent online survey by MyWellbeing.com taken by more than 3,300 respondents, 63 percent said they were sleeping less or more; nearly 62 percent said they were eating more or less than usual; more than 50 percent reported having trouble concentrating and completing tasks; and nearly one-third reported using alcohol or other substances more than usual.

"Finding a compatible therapist can be difficult on your own, especially if you're unsure what questions to ask," said MyWellbeing Founder Alyssa Petersel, who created the company after struggling to find a suitable therapist herself in New York City. "We are all different and have unique reasons for seeking therapy. But if it's not the right fit with your therapist, you can waste a lot of time and money not getting what you want, and what you need to heal.

"MyWellbeing is proud to help California therapy-seekers gain more access to improved mental health in 2021 after a year of historic trauma and chaos," Petersel added.

