MyWhiteBoards.com Introduces Its Peel-n-Stick Whiteboard Kit

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyWhiteBoards.com , one of the Internet's premier whiteboard merchants since opening in 2001, is proud to introduce our Peel-n-Stick Whiteboard Kit. This innovative new product easily transforms just about anything into a dry-erase workspace.

"Whether you're looking for a traditional whiteboard alternative or just want something more compact, this Opti-Rite® kit is easily the best dry erase contender on the market," says Chris Klimavich, COO. "It installs in just minutes and will stick to any non-porous surface -- tables, chairs, the floor, and walls. Maybe even a coffee cup!"

Our Peel-n-Stick Whiteboard Kit provides an industrial-grade surface in the perfect size for a personal whiteboard. Everything you need is included in one convenient package:

A High-Quality, Scratch-Resistant, Permanent Self-Adhesive Magnetic Sheet of Opti-Rite MSA,

Four Vibrant Markers

A Magnetic Marker Tray

A Magnetic Eraser

The whiteboard surface is stain proof and comes with a 20,000-wipe guarantee, so you won't have to worry about ghosting. All accessories are magnetic receptive and store easily and out of the way.

We're confident our new Peel-n-Stick Kit offers the best alternative to an actual porcelain steel whiteboard. To learn more about our Peel-n-Stick Whiteboard Kit and other innovative dry erase products, or to place an order, please visit MyWhiteBoards.com.

About MyWhiteBoards.com

Owned and operated by OptiMA Inc, MyWhiteBoards.com was envisioned as the leading provider of unique, quality dry erase products, focusing on integrity, innovation, fair prices, and on-time deliveries.

Our factory in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, employs hard-working Americans to manufacture quality dry erase products, including our Great White® Magnetic Whiteboards, Atlas® Marker Trays, MagTray® Magnetic Marker Trays, RiteOn®, Non-Magnetic Marker Boards and RitePlus®, Magnetic Whiteboards brands.

MyWhiteBoards.com also buys directly from other top vendors in the industry, including Marsh Industries, Best-Rite, United Visual, Magna Visual, and Ghent.

We are the Dry Erase Experts! MyWhiteboards.com has introduced more new products into the dry erase market than any other website in the sector. Our sales team has an abundance of product knowledge. When you're in doubt, they'll direct you, with absolute certainty, to the perfect product for your application or needs.

OptiMA Inc. is a registered, Woman-Owned, Small Business that believes in the Buy American Initiative. We strive to ensure that most dry erase products sold through MyWhiteBoards.com are manufactured in the U.S.A.

Contact:

Katie Gauthier

(508) 842-6200 x 27

[email protected]

SOURCE MyWhiteBoards.com

