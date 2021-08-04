MyWorkChoice Offers A New Flexible Way To Work In Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyWorkChoice, the leading flexible staffing and workforce management company, today announced a new partnership with Ryder. The new partnership will provide workers with dependable full-time and part-time jobs while also giving employees true flexibility to choose their work schedules from the convenience of a mobile app.

"When you offer hourly workers flexibility and choice, given today's demands and unpredictable childcare and school schedules, you've just created the workforce of the future," says Tana Greene, co-founder and CEO of MyWorkChoice, the first-to-market solution that delivers a community of dedicated W-2 workers to businesses in the community.

Currently, MyWorkChoice is meeting the needs of partners in Texas with Saddle Creek Logistics in Fort Worth, Stanley Black & Decker in Mission, Shutterfly in Plano and continues to expand to other locations across the United States with clients such as GE Appliances, Hot Topic, DeWalt, and other Fortune 500 Companies.

As enhanced unemployment ends in Texas and employers ramp up hiring needs for the fall, MyWorkChoice offers workers reliable income with the choice and control over their working schedule on a weekly basis, including health benefits starting at only $19 a week. This unique offering also gives workers the ability to drop shifts and take time off without the fear of being fired.

Chantay C. a mom from Dallas working for MyWorkChoice said, "I can plan my schedule and work the hours I need each week. I find MyWorkChoice to be understanding and supportive and, above all, I love being responsible for myself."

