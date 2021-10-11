Myya, The First DTC Insurance Billable Post-Mastectomy Brand Launches Today

Unfortunately, post-mastectomy care is not a niche audience - an estimated 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer in their lives . Founded by Jasmine Jones, one of the few Black women in the world to close over $1 million in venture funding , Myya was inspired by her grandmother's battle with breast cancer while watching her, as so many other women have experienced, shop for her intimates in a sterile medical supply store next to the bed pans, with extremely limited options.

Myya was incubated at Cherry Blossom Intimates, the brand's retail space, when Jasmine realized she would not be able to reach her customers in the same way due to the social distancing restrictions during the pandemic. "When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, I was extremely worried that I would not be able to touch another customer - I wouldn't be able to measure them, fit them correctly, or provide them with the "best friend" our in-store shopping experience offers. That is when I knew I needed to take what we were creating in-store online," says Jones. "It was extremely important to me to maintain our luxurious and supportive environment online and after months of work, I am thrilled to launch Myya."

Currently, Myya will be launching with the top-selling bras and customer's most requested models in sizes A to O cup. Women will also be able to schedule a one-on-one fitting through Myya's telehealth platform with Certified Mastectomy fitters who have worked with thousands of women to help them find the perfect fit. They'll provide guidance on how to measure and curate product suggestions based on measurements, customer preferences and where a woman is in her recovery journey. 13% of profits from select products will be given to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, with Myya already pledged to donate $25,000 this year.

For more information visit myya.com

