MZ Added to OTC Markets Premium Provider Directory

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MZ , a leading investor relations consultancy and IR technology solutions provider, today announced that it has been added to the OTC Markets Premium Provider Directory , a preferred service provider portal operated by OTC Markets Group .

"MZ is the only full-service investor relations firm listed on the OTC Markets Premium Provider Directory. Corporate issuers can be confident in the quality of service, level of technology and reputation that an engagement with MZ carries," stated PH Zabisky, CEO of MZ. MZ continues its distinguished reputation as a premier resource for issuers, institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors.

Ted Haberfield, President of MZ North America stated, "As a leading global financial communications and technology solutions provider, we are well positioned to address the common problems that many issuers face, ranging from a lack of liquidity to stock valuation gaps to limited overall awareness and access to the investor community at large. We believe many issuers trading on the OTC could benefit from our comprehensive one-stop-shop IR solution and we look forward to working with select issuers in the near future."

"Our association with OTC Markets will allow MZ to bring our innovative products and services directly to thousands of issuers," said Carmen Barone, Head of the US. "MZ's product offerings range from IR websites and market intelligence to full-service public communications and outreach ." The firm maintains offices worldwide, including New York, Chicago, San Diego and São Paulo.

About MZ

MZ is a global leader in investor relations solutions. Through innovative technology and exceptional customer service we empower our clients' investor relations strategy. Our full suite of communications and intelligence solutions, including websites, webcasting, compliance filling, and intelligence empower our customers to be ahead of the market by providing them with all the tools and insights they need to make effective decisions and better engage with the market.

Founded in 1999, MZ combines capital markets intelligence, global investor targeting, investor relations technology and consulting, providing comprehensive programs that successfully build and manage shareholder value. With a team of highly experienced senior professionals and an integrated service portfolio, MZ ensures that companies are provided with the right tools and strategies to interact effectively with the investment community and the media, successfully conveying the investment message. MZ's market intelligence, advisory and tactical support activities for investor relations programs are underpinned by a comprehensive IT infrastructure, allowing companies to rapidly achieve global standards of best practices. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.com.

