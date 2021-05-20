MZ Technologies Named 3DInCites Start-up Of The Year

3DInCites lauded GENIO ™ for considering multiple components that enable 3D co-packaging of chips and chiplets down to the PCB level. It also pointed out that GENIO supports the design of 2D, 2.5D, and 3D multi-component systems and operates across multiple levels including die, chiplet, silicon interposer, package, and PCB. The announcement also recognized that GENIO provides three different versions specifically tuned for 2.D, 2.5D and 3D design.

"We at 3DInCites have been hearing good things about MZ Technologies and now that GENIO has come to market, believed it was the appropriate time to recognize their ground-breaking accomplishments," said Françoise von Trapp, 3DInCites Co-Founder.

"We are humbled and honoured to have GENIO™ recognized by a forward-looking technology advocate like 3DInCites. Their membership includes some of the biggest names in the technology space and I'm grateful that they have recognized the 'group-up' accomplishments of our brilliant engineering team," said Anna Fontanelli, Founder and CEO of MZ Technologies in accepting the award.

Behind GENIO'S Success

GENIO's proprietary fully integrated design feature is an end-to-end IC and packaging platform for 2D/2.5D/3D system design. To date, the platform's environment-agnostic feature has attracted early trial interest.

GENIO™ integrates existing silicon and package EDA flows to create full co-design and optimization of complex multi-chip designs that comprise advanced heterogeneous microelectronic systems.

GENIO's holistic design environment includes complete floor planning, I/O planning and end-to-end interconnect planning combined with cross-hierarchical pathfinding optimization, she explained.

GENIO™'s complete cross-hierarchical, 3D-aware, design methodologies streamline the entire IC eco-system. It integrates IC and advanced packaging design to ensure full system level optimization, shorten the design cycle, drive faster time-to-manufacturing and improve yields.

About MZ Technologies

MZ Technologies is the marketing function of Monozukuri S.p.A. Monozukuri's mission is to conquer 2.5D & 3D design challenges for next generation electronic products by delivering innovative, ground-breaking EDA software solutions and methodologies. The technology redefines the co-design of heterogeneous microelectronic systems by providing an improved level of automation in three-dimensional interconnect optimization.

