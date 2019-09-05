N-Hance™ Wood Refinishing Announces Partnership with American Forests

LOGAN, Utah, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N-Hance™ Wood Refinishing, a national franchise that specializes in the refinishing of hardwood floors and kitchen cabinets, recently announced its partnership with American Forests, the nation's first forest conservation organization founded in 1875. The partnership is truly complimentary as both organizations are committed to impactful conservation efforts to better the planet.

In an effort to protect wildlife and ensure every living thing on Earth has a better future, American Forests has planted more than 60 million trees in forest restoration projects in all 50 states since 1990. N-Hance is committed to donating $1 for every kitchen or floor refinishing project to American Forests as part of the partnership. For every dollar donated, one tree will be planted in large forest landscapes across the United State such as Northern Rockies and Cascades, Lower Rio Grande Valley in Texas, fire-damaged areas in California, stripped mineland in West Virginia, and an expanded focus on urban forests as well. N-Hance projects nearly 10,000 trees to be planted in the first year of this partnership.

Americans are using a staggering 27 percent of the wood commercially harvested worldwide. N-Hance has always been an environmentally-conscious organization committed to reducing that number by refinishing existing wood rather than tearing down additional trees to create new cabinets or floors. Every kitchen that is refinished instead of replaced has the potential to save approximately two trees from being lumbered. With over 500 franchise locations, N-Hance provides affordable, green solutions to renew your wood cabinets and floors.

N-Hance uses proprietary solutions and refinishing techniques to restore the natural beauty or change the color completely of hardwood floors, cabinets, doors and trims. The refinishing process provides a much higher quality and durability than painting methods and the brand can help with any wood refinishing need: cabinets, hardwood floors, exterior and interior doors, built-ins, stairs and railings, moldings and trim, furniture, etc.

"While our services are environmentally friendly, we know there is still so much we can do to support conservation efforts which is why we are thrilled to have partnered with American Forests to take action and make impactful contributions," said Dan Tarantin, CEO of N-Hance Wood Refinishing. "We are confident the partnership with a likeminded organization will generate positive brand recognition with our employees and customers and bring tremendous awareness to American Forests and its nationwide efforts."

N-Hance sets the industry standard for hardwood refinishing. Helping lead the company's growth is its one of a kind "Lightspeed® instant curing system" for hardwood cabinets and floors which saves customers time and money over the traditional refinishing, refacing or replacing alternatives. N-Hance's services can give new life to your cabinets, renewing their natural beauty or updating them with a more modern look.

American Forests is thrilled to be partnering with an organization in the hardwood industry that is so passionate about protecting and restoring our nation's forests," said Jad Daley, President and CEO of American Forests. We are excited to be part of sharing that message with N-Hance's clients and plant trees on their behalf."

ABOUT N-HANCE WOOD REFINISHING™

Founded in 2001, N-Hance Wood Refinishing is based in Logan, Utah and is a trusted partner of the Home Depot. N-Hance Wood Refinishing has more than 500 franchises across the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa and is backed by Harris Research, Inc., the same company that grew Chem-Dry into the world's largest carpet cleaning company. N-Hance was recently recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, ranking no. 47 on its 2019 Fastest Growing Franchises list in addition to no. 24 on its Top Low Cost Franchises list. For more information about N-Hance and to find a local operator, visit https://www.nhance.com/ or for more information on franchise opportunities, visit https://nhancefranchise.com/ .

ABOUT AMERICAN FORESTS

Founded in 1875, American Forests is the nation's oldest conservation organization dedicated to protecting and restoring America's forests, but our work today is more critical than ever because forests are a natural climate solution. Since 1990 alone, we have planted over 60 million trees in forest restoration projects in all 50 U.S. states. We have also worked in dozens of cities across America, expanding tree canopy and making our communities more sustainable, beautiful and livable. Together, these projects recover hundreds of thousands of acres of wildlife habitat, safeguard vital watersheds, absorb millions of tons of greenhouse gases and protect some of the most stunning landscapes in America. American Forests is also a noted leader in climate policy and science, including leadership of the Forest-Climate Working Group and serving as an Impact Partner to the U.S. Climate Alliance.

