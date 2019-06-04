N-Hance Wood Refinishing Franchise Seeks Master Franchise Owners In Ireland, England

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N-Hance, a rapidly growing wood-refinishing and refreshing franchise opportunity, is seeking Master Franchise Owners in Ireland and England as it continues an aggressive international expansion program.

N-Hance is a unique wood-refinishing business that provides affordable wood refreshing, including the ability to change wood colors, flooring, cabinetry, siding, furniture and trim refinishing, to consumers at a fraction of the cost of new cabinets or floors, most jobs completed in 1-2 days. N-Hance launched in 2006, began its global expansion in 2018 and already has more than 500 franchises around the world. As a Master Franchise Owner, an entrepreneur will own the rights to an entire region or country and have the right to develop as many franchise locations as they can in that area.

N-Hance's rapid processes, such as its proprietary Lightspeed®instant-cure wood refinishing process, mean that high-traffic areas aren't out of commission for a week. N-Hance makes the wood-renewal process fast, efficient and affordable — giving the business appeal to residential and commercial clients around the globe. As a Master Franchise Owner, an entrepreneur will own the rights to an entire region or country and have the right to develop as many franchise locations as they can in that area.

"N-Hance offers a business model designed to perform well in any market, which has led to our rapid international expansion," said Manuszak. "N-Hance Master Franchise Owners and their teams provide a full roster of wood refreshing and refinishing services, from floor and other timber renewal to complete cabinet makeovers through color renewal or replacement, that are in high demand in their countries," Manuszak added. "N-Hance's fast, durable services, market-competitive pricing and industry-leading technology, such as Lightspeed, are creating substantial opportunities for N-Hance Master Franchise Owners in the global marketplace."

"N-Hance has already established footholds in many countries around the world, where forward-thinking entrepreneurs have begun to realize their goals of financial independence while also creating high-quality jobs and business opportunities for their communities," Manuszak said. "If interested, just reach out and we will move swiftly to answer your queries and help you realize the dream of owning your own Master Franchise."

To learn more about N-Hance and its international franchise opportunities, visit nhanceinternational.com .

Contact:

Joe Manuszak

Vice President, International Development

joe.manuszak@hrisupport.com

+1 616 560 8686

SOURCE N-Hance

