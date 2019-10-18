N-Hance Wood Refinishing™ Grows at Lightspeed; Aims to Introduce 25 Territories Across Texas

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N-Hance Wood Refinishing, the leading nationwide franchise specializing in hardwood floor and kitchen cabinet refinishing with Lightspeed® technology, has announced plans to add 25 new territories throughout Texas, secured through strategic franchise partnerships, within the next three years. The fast-growing franchise is inviting aspiring entrepreneurs to discovery dinners hosted throughout Houston to learn more about the franchise opportunity.

Kickstarting development efforts is local N-Hance owner, Tina Hills, who recently opened in the Woodlands and North Houston area earlier this year. Hills owns four territories and joins three other franchisees who opened in 2019 in Galveston, Kerrville, Temple, and Waco, who are seeing incredible success. To meet the rising demand in the state, N-Hance is actively seeking franchise partners to operate in the cities of Brownsville with one territory available, Corpus Christi with two, Houston with 12, and San Antonio with five available territories.

"Texas ranks third for current economic climate and first for its growth prospects, due to strong employment and income growth forecasts over the next five years – making it a key market for N-Hance to continue development," said D'Wayne Tanner, Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales. "This year, we have already opened nine new territories throughout the state and each are thriving in their markets. N-Hance is a franchise that is a fit for this type of economic atmosphere and we are looking to build on this momentum by partnering with passionate entrepreneurs who are looking to open a strong, scalable business in markets throughout Texas."

Those interested in the N-Hance franchise opportunity can sign up for a free discovery dinner to learn more about how to open a N-Hance franchise. The dinners will be hosted at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille in Sugarland on October 28 and 29. Attendees will learn how top performing franchisees average over $600,000* annually; what makes N-Hance a Top-Rated Franchise; and what marketing assistance is provided to help your business succeed. To sign up, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-dinner-learn-about-n-hance-tickets-74444919759.

Mike Thomas, owner of two N-Hance territories in Galveston and South Houston, joined the franchise system in early 2019, "Opening new N-Hance territories was an incredibly quick process which allowed me to take on more customers and have a quicker turnaround time for revenue. As the third best state for business, Texas is a prime market for a franchise like N-Hance – the brand's proven business model makes it ideal for business owners while the innovative services allow you to build a robust system of repeat customers."

N-Hance sets the industry standard for hardwood refinishing. Helping lead the company's growth is its one of a kind "Lightspeed® instant curing system for hardwood cabinets and floors which saves customers time and money over the traditional refinishing, refacing or replacing alternatives. N-Hance's services can give new life to your cabinets, renewing their natural beauty or updating them with a more modern look.

For more information about N-Hance Wood Refinishing and the franchise opportunities throughout Texas, please visit https://nhancefranchise.com/ or call (435) 265-3091.

ABOUT N-HANCE WOOD REFINISHING™

Founded in 2001, N-Hance Wood Refinishing has become the largest wood refinishing franchise with over 500 franchises across the United States. N-Hance has been featured in Martha Stewart Living, Better Homes and Gardens and on HGTV, DIY Network and more. N-Hance is becoming a household name in the $450 Billion home improvement industry because of their innovation, eco-friendly proprietary processes, and dedication to franchisees. They are backed by the franchising powerhouse, Harris Research, Inc., the same company that grew Chem-Dry into the world's largest carpet cleaning company.

