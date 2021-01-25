N.J. Díaz's new book "La cuarentena de Tontolino" is an illuminating tale that looks into the pressing issues of the society today.

Misnamed by his friends as Tontolino, from his innocent point of view he tries to save the world from the serious problems that arise as a result of the coronavirus. Boxed in by the school system as 'special education,' slow to learn, but adept at unraveling everything that is going on around him, he turns out to be smarter than he appears. Through a common family, the 'shock', uncertainty, anguish and unease that has been lived and suffered on a large scale throughout the planet as a result of the virus and the mandatory quarantine are portrayed. Which leads us, by obligation, to be bombarded, truthful or not, by topics that we have had to try to understand and assimilate, such as: conspiracies, the Elite, The New World Order, where our faith is going and other dangers that we face as a society.

However, the intention of the message is focused on drawing attention to children, they are also going through this trauma and parents, teachers, family and institutions take care of guiding them, protecting them and working on their fears. Second, it touches on the issues of protection of human rights, and the importance that, as a society, we have to come together to evolve towards a new era of spiritual growth, an awakening of individual and collective conscience.

Save the children!

Published by Page Publishing, N.J. Díaz's powerful read provides the readers knowledge and understanding that the traumas we face affects everyone and that it also affects children too. As it touches on sensitive and important issues, this book will definitely illuminate the minds of many.

