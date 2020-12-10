n-Lorem Foundation Receives $500,000 Donation to Develop Individualized Treatments for Patients with Ultra-Rare Diseases

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- n-Lorem Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides free, lifetime supplies of individualized RNA-targeted medicines to patients living with ultra-rare diseases, announced that J. Wood Capital Advisors has contributed an unrestricted donation of $500,000. The donation will be used to help further n-Lorem Foundation's mission by providing hope to patients and families affected by ultra-rare diseases.

n-Lorem Foundation helps provide potentially life-saving treatments to patients in need by coupling advanced genomic diagnostics with antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) medicines to create individualized genetic medicines that are designed to correct genetic defects in patients with ultra-rare conditions (1 to 30 patients, worldwide). The foundation uses a scalable, charitable model to develop their personalized, lifetime treatment. Given the extraordinary demand for experimental ASO treatments for these ultra-rare patients, n-Lorem needs additional support so it can continue providing immediate hope for these "n-of-1" patients.

"We're incredibly grateful to J. Wood Capital Advisors for believing in our mission and helping us provide immediate hope for and very rapid help for these patients who otherwise have nowhere to turn," said Dr. Stan T. Crooke, Founder and CEO of n-Lorem Foundation. "Given the expensive nature of providing personalized ASO treatments to patients for free, for life, we heavily depend on the generosity of others to help us succeed in our mission, patient by patient."

Traditional biopharmaceutical companies are often ill-equipped to address the needs of ultra-rare patients because the drug platform technologies they employ are not well-suited for creating individualized medicines. There is also little financial incentive for companies to develop ultra-rare therapies since they likely won't be able to recoup the cost of developing the treatments. n-Lorem solves with a charitable model what cannot be solved with a traditional commercial model, without charging desperate patients many millions of dollars a year.

"J. Wood Capital Advisors is honored to support the n-Lorem Foundation in its mission to meet the therapeutic needs of patients with ultra-rare genetic diseases. With multiple family members having suffered and persevered through genetic diseases, I understand the importance of hope – and n-Lorem is giving hope to these patients and families," said Jason Wood, Founder and CEO of J. Wood Capital Advisors. "We are proud to work with Stan, Lynne and the rest of the brilliant team which n-Lorem has assembled. We look forward to the continued partnership with the n-Lorem Foundation in the years ahead, and are excited to be a part of such an important and impactful initiative."

To learn more about n-Lorem Foundation and how it's answering the challenge of treating patients with ultra-rare diseases, visit www.nlorem.org. Please consider giving to n-Lorem to bring hope, possibility and treatment options to these desperate patients and families.

About n-Lorem Foundation

The n-Lorem Foundation is a non-profit organization established to apply the efficiency, versatility, and specificity of antisense technology to charitably provide experimental antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat patients with ultra-rare diseases (1 to 30 patients) that are the result of a single genetic defect unique to only one or very few individuals. ASOs are short strands of modified DNA that can specifically target the transcripts of a defective gene to correct the abnormality. The advantage of experimental ASO medicines is that they can be developed rapidly, inexpensively and are highly specific. n-Lorem was founded by Stanley T. Crooke, M.D., Ph.D., former chairman and CEO and current executive chairman of the board of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, who founded Ionis Pharmaceuticals in 1989 and, through his vision and leadership, established the company as the leader in RNA-targeted therapeutics. To learn more about the n-Lorem Foundation, visit www.nlorem.org, and follow us on Twitter at @n_lorem and LinkedIn.

