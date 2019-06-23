N2Growth, a Top Executive Search Firm, Appoints Blake Lindgren as Senior Director

PHILADELPHIA, June 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N2Growth, Inc., a global leader in human and organizational performance, announced the appointment of Blake Lindgren as a Senior Director in the Executive Search Practice focusing on Board and C-level search assignments. Mr. Lindgren will be working out of the Boston Office.

"Blake is an exceptional individual and has the business savvy, keen intellect and tough-mindedness we look for in our search team members," said Mike Myatt, Chairman of N2Growth. "Blake will be part of our delivery and execution team-leading client engagements," Myatt said. Mr. Lindgren will report directly to Tony Morales, Managing Director at N2Growth.

Prior to joining N2Growth, Mr. Lindgren was a management consultant at L.E.K., and was a former active duty Air Force officer. He holds an MBA from Duke University - The Fuqua School of Business, and a BS degree in Applied Economics from Cornell University.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global leader in human and organizational performance with practice areas in executive search, leadership development and business transformation. N2Growth has more than 50 locations across The Americas, the European Community, MENA, and APAC. More information on N2Growth can be found at www.n2growth.com.

