N2Growth, a Top Executive Search Firm, Appoints Brian Kibby as Senior Partner and CEO of N2Ventures

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N2Growth, Inc., a global leader in human and organizational performance and top executive search firm, announced today the appointment of Brian Kibby as Senior Partner focusing on the firm's global education, technology, and media practices. Mr. Kibby will also serve as CEO of N2Ventures, the firm's unit for serving the leadership and talent needs of private equity companies, venture capital firms, family offices and hedge funds.

Mike Myatt, Founder and Chairman of N2Growth said, "It's not often a search firm has the chance to hire a multi-time CEO, who has worked across industries, in public companies, PE and VC backed companies, and closely-held family businesses." Myatt further noted, "Brian has been an individual investor, part of the buy-side, part of the sell-side, and is well-versed in what it takes to be successful in rapidly growing, technology-enabled companies... it's one thing to talk about things in theory; Brian has done it himself."

"I have been relentless about two things in my professional life: recruiting top talent, and developing leaders. Nothing brings me more joy than helping organizations achieve their full potential by empowering their people to achieve theirs," said Kibby. "During the course of my decade of experience with N2Growth, it's become clear how closely our values are aligned. The platform N2Growth has built speaks volumes about the importance of those values in helping its clients achieve their goals," said Mr. Kibby.

Prior to joining N2Growth, Mr. Kibby served as CEO of Knewton, where he led a team that created an AI-driven, SaaS model for higher education course materials. The success of this model led to Knewton's acquisition by John Wiley & Sons in May 2019. Prior to Knewton, Mr, Kibby was the CEO of MV Transportation, the nation's largest privately-held transportation company with more than 18,000 employees, and prior to that, Mr. Kibby was President of McGraw-Hill Higher Education. Earlier in his career, he held executive positions at Pearson and McGraw-Hill. Mr. Kibby holds a B.S. in Finance, and is a U.S. Army Veteran.

N2Growth is a global leader in human and organizational performance with practice areas in executive search, leadership development and business transformation. Ranked as a Top 10 Executive Search Firm by Forbes, N2Growth has more than 50 locations across the Americas, the European Community, MENA, and APAC. More information on N2Growth can be found at www.n2growth.com.

Media Inquiries:

Dan Evans

N2Growth

(830) 715-4007

d.evans@n2growth.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE N2Growth

Related Links

http://www.n2growth.com

