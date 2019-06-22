N2Growth, a Top Executive Search Firm, Appoints Dan Evans as Chief Marketing Officer

PHILADELPHIA, June 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N2Growth, Inc., a global leader in human and organizational performance, announced the appointment of Dan Evans as Chief Marketing Officer. A respected media and marketing professional, Dan has more than a decade of experience in helping strong brands create outstanding user experience.

"Dan is an incredible marketing executive who understands how to engage the market across mediums and modalities, and his deep understanding new/digital media and data and analytics is invaluable," said Mike Myatt, Chairman of N2Growth.

Mr. Evans will be responsible for leading all N2Growth marketing efforts globally and will report directly to Mike Kerouac, N2Growth's CEO. Prior to joining N2Growth, Mr. Evans was Director of Social Business Strategy for USAA, and previous to that he was Senior Marketing Director - Employee Talent and Brand for Marine Corps Recruiting.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global leader in human and organizational performance with practice areas in executive search, leadership development and business transformation. N2Growth has more than 50 locations across The Americas, the European Community, MENA, and APAC. More information on N2Growth can be found at www.n2growth.com.

