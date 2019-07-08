N2Growth Announces Appointment of Jim Hotaling as Global Head of Leadership Development Practice

PHILADELPHIA, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N2Growth, Inc., a global leader in human and organizational performance, announced the appointment of Jim Hotaling as Global Head of Leadership Development. The new responsibility comes in addition to Mr. Hotaling's current role as President of N2Growth.

Mike Myatt, Chairman of N2Growth, said, "Everyone here is excited about having Jim head our leadership practice, as you simply will not come across a better leader — not a leader in title only, but someone whose market bona fides as a leader are simply unequaled. In addition to the new role, Jim will continue to serve as President of the company, where he has been invaluable to our continued global growth and success at N2Growth." Mike Kerouac, CEO at N2Growth further noted, "There are few people that know more about leadership than Jim, and even less who have actually accomplished more 'in' leadership than Jim — our clients are the real beneficiaries of this move."

Jim Hotaling said, "Building, training, equipping, developing and inspiring leaders is what I've done my whole career, and I'm truly grateful for the opportunity to now lead that effort globally for N2Growth."

Prior to joining N2Growth, Jim held the distinction of serving as the 11th Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air National Guard where he was charged with the readiness, morale, welfare, proper use and progress of more than 90,000 enlisted airmen. Earlier in Jim's Air Force career, he served as a special tactics combat controller. Hotaling, a combat veteran, earned a Bronze Star, with a valor decoration and two oak leaf clusters, signifying subsequent Bronze Stars during Operation Anaconda in Afghanistan in 2002. His deployments range from Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield in the 1990s through Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. Mr. Hotaling received his Bachelors Degree (Suma Cum Laude) from Jones International University and his Masters of Science - Leadership from Trident University.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global leader in human and organizational performance with practice areas in executive search, leadership development and business transformation. N2Growth has more than 50 locations across the Americas, the European Community, MENA, and APAC. More information on N2Growth can be found at www.n2growth.com.

Media Inquiries:

Liz Pieters

N2Growth

(585) 371-8186

l.pieters@n2Growth.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE N2Growth

Related Links

https://www.n2growth.com

