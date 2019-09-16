N2Growth Hosts all-African Employee Engagement Awards in Johannesburg, South Africa

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- N2Growth, Inc., a global leader in human and organizational performance and top executive search firm, announced today that it's hosting the annual all-African Employee Engagement awards in Johannesburg, South Africa this week. Sandra Burmeister, N2Growth's Regional President in Africa, and Jim Hotaling, N2Growth's Global Head of Leadership Development will both be speaking at the event.

The all-African Employee Engagement Awards recognize people from all walks of business: the boardroom, HR, wellbeing, employee experience, diversity and inclusion, internal communications, finance, technology and entrepreneurs. Each one has made a significant contribution to the development of employee engagement and the future of work.

Mike Myatt, Founder and Chairman of N2Growth said, "It's an honor to support such an important event. Recognizing companies and employees who are contributing to the future of work on the continent of Africa is key to our mission."

Sandra Burmeister, President of N2Growth Africa, said, "Having spent more than 20 years advising, developing, and recruiting many of the region's top executive leaders, I'm passionate about supporting the companies and employees who are making a difference."

Myatt further noted, "N2Growth has made a significant investment in Africa, now having operations in Johannesburg, Lagos, Nairobi, and Casablanca. Supporting companies and employees making a difference by doing 'good' business in Africa couldn't be more important at this point in time."

N2Growth is a global leader in human and organizational performance, with practice areas in executive search, leadership development and business transformation. Ranked as a Top 10 Executive Search Firm by Forbes, N2Growth has more than 50 locations across the Americas, the European Community, MENA, and APAC. More information on N2Growth can be found at www.n2growth.com.

