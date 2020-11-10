N2Growth Receives the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award From U.S. Department of Labor

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia recognized N2Growth as one of the 675 recipients of the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during an award ceremony at the U.S. Department of Labor.

N2Growth earned the Gold Award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes job creators who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

"Supporting our Veteran community has always been more than a soundbite for us - it's been a priority," said Mike Myatt, Chairman of N2Growth. Myatt further noted, "There's a reason Veterans are part of our executive leadership team, delivery and execution teams, and business development teams - they are people of strong character and commitment, they understand the value of service beyond self, they are well trained, highly motivated, experienced, stress-tested, and know how to make smart decisions and consistently deliver outstanding results."

N2Growth joins 674 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on a number of criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs – with requirements varying for large, medium, and small employers.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by leading businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting and retaining veterans. The 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Program will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2021. For more information about the program and the application process, visitwww.HIREVets.gov.

N2Growth is a global leader in human and organizational performance with practice areas in executive search, leadership development, and business transformation. N2Growth has more than 50 locations worldwide. More information on N2Growth can be found at www.n2growth.com

