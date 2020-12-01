N6A Promotes Daniela Mancinelli To CEO

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North 6th Agency (N6A), The Outcome Relations Agency™, today announced the promotion of Daniela Mancinelli to Chief Executive Officer and John Hannaway to Chief Operating Officer, effective January 2021.

Mancinelli will become the second CEO in the firm's history. N6A founder Matt Rizzetta had previously served as CEO since the firm's inception in 2010.

Mancinelli will work alongside Rizzetta to transition into the role. Rizzetta will stay on as Executive Chairman and continue to support N6A on strategic opportunities and M&A. Rizzetta will also focus his time on investments and community initiatives through North Sixth Group, a family office holding company which owns a controlling interest in N6A.

Mancinelli has been with N6A since 2015 and has served as the firm's Chief Operating Officer since 2018. She has played a significant role in the firm's growth. Under Mancinelli's leadership, N6A has experienced average annual revenue growth of more than 25 percent.

Under her leadership, N6A has been named as PR Week's Best Places to Work, Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures, and as one of the Observer's Power 50 most powerful PR firms. Mancinelli was awarded with the 2020 Marketing Edge Rising Stars honor, which recognizes executives under the age of 40 who have made the greatest impact on the marketing industry.

"I have had the privilege of working alongside Daniela for the past half-decade, and am honored to have her lead N6A into our next chapter," said Matt Rizzetta, founder of N6A. "Daniela has been an exemplary leader and mentor for so many people through the years. Her vision, integrity and commitment are on display for our employees and clients every day, and I am thrilled to have a front-row seat to watch her operate in this much-deserved new role."

Recently promoted Chief Operating Officer John Hannaway will report directly into Mancinelli in his new role. Hannaway joined the firm in 2015, and most recently served as Chief of Staff.

"It is an extraordinary honor to represent N6A as CEO, and to carry forward the rich tradition that N6A has built over the past decade," said Daniela Mancinelli, CEO of N6A. "We have an exceptionally talented team and I couldn't be more excited to represent past, present and future generations of N6Aers as we serve our clients in a world-class manner and continue to create a special environment for our team members to call home."

For more information on N6A, visit www.N6A.com.

ABOUT NORTH 6 TH AGENCY (N6A):

North 6th Agency, Inc. (N6A) is The Outcome Relations Agency™. Based in the heart of SoHo in New York City, N6A is the creator of the Outcome Relations™ model, which combines earned media, paid media, enterprise value services and proprietary KPI technology to drive specific business outcomes for CMOs, CEOs, and brand marketers.

N6A's clients have successfully exited to more than 30 global enterprises, increased revenue by up to 100%, created more than $10B in enterprise value, improved market share over their competitive set by 40%, won recruiting battles for the industry's best talent, IPO'd on NYSE, NASDAQ, leading international exchanges, and raised more than $5 billion from the world's most prominent investors.

N6A has received several industry accolades, including The Observer's "PR Power 50" list, Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures in the United States, PRWeek's Best Places to Work, and Digiday's Most Innovative Culture.

Media Contact: North 6th Agency, Inc.

212-334-9753, [email protected]

SOURCE North 6th Agency

Related Links

https://www.otainsight.com/

