N95 Mask Market Size Worth $21.57 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 45.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global N95 mask market size is expected to reach USD 21.57 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 45.1% from 2020 to 2027. The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, coupled with the rising instances of infectious respiratory diseases, such as SARS, MERS, and H1N1 influenza, is expected to drive the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, the N95 mask without exhalation valve led the market and accounted for 73.0% share of the total revenue in 2019 on account of the high efficiency of protection offered by the product during inhalation and exhalation

The online distribution channel is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR of 54.0% from 2020 to 2027 on account of rapid penetration of internet and e-commerce platforms in developing countries, coupled with advantages, such as ease and convenience associated with the channel

The construction end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.5% in 2019 owing to the predominant use of N95 masks in the construction industry by workers for protection against dust, fumes, gases, and vapors

In the Asia Pacific market, India is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 70.7% from 2020 to 2027 on account of rising awareness about N95 masks, especially during the pandemic, coupled with the increasing domestic production of N95 masks

In August 2020 , Dräger, a manufacturer of medical and safety technology products, announced the opening of a new facility in Pennsylvania , U.S., which will focus on the manufacturing and distribution of N95 respiratory protection masks.

Read 132 page research report with ToC on "N95 Mask Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (With Exhalation Valve, Without Exhalation Valve), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/n95-mask-market

Increasing demand for highly-efficient respiratory protective equipment for protection against hazardous particulate matter and other contaminants in various industries, including construction, mining, and manufacturing, is likely to benefit market growth. Moreover, stringent occupational safety regulations, especially in developed economies, are expected to spur market growth.

Supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 outbreak had made the distribution of N95 masks more complicated. Several countries worldwide had imposed export restrictions or introduced new authorization certifications or procedures that led to delays in the exports of N95 masks. Moreover, lockdown measures had disrupted domestic logistics and distribution infrastructure.

Several manufacturers, including 3M, Prestige Ameritech, and Honeywell International, have ramped up their production capacities. Apart from the mask manufacturers in the market, other entities in the value chain, such as the fabric manufacturers, have also increased their production capacities to cope up with the surging demand, which is expected to boost the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global N95 mask market on the basis of product, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

N95 Mask Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

With Exhalation Valve



Without Exhalation Valve

N95 Mask Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Online



Offline

N95 Mask End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Healthcare



Hospitals





Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities





Others



Construction



Manufacturing



Mining, Oil & Gas



Others

N95 Mask Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





Italy





Russia





Spain





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Indonesia





Australia





Thailand





Malaysia



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina



Middle East



Saudi Arabia





UAE



Africa



South Africa

List of Key Players of N95 Mask Market

3M

Honeywell International, Inc.

Prestige Ameritech

Ansell Ltd.

O&M Halyard

The Gerson Company

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.