NAB Show Premiere Debuts on NAB Amplify, April 12-23

NAB Show Premiere, a special online event, will convene top brands & offer exclusive content on NAB Amplify, April 12-23

"NAB Show Premiere is strategically timed to bring the media and entertainment community together in April when we would normally be gathering in Las Vegas," said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. "The content is indicative of our commitment to connecting the NAB Show community year-round and provides a critical touch point for companies to roll out new products."

Sony, Panasonic and Grass Valley are among the featured companies scheduled to announce new products and provide demonstrations beginning April 19.

Featured content includes an executive perspective on the state of streaming, a look back at one year of broadcasting amidst a pandemic, tech deep dives on HD Radio and edge computing, and curated networking opportunities. Additionally, the editors behind Zack Snyder's Justice League will lead a panel discussion on their creative process.

Post | Production World Online, produced in partnership with Future Media Conferences, is also taking place in April, 10–14. The program, currently in its 18th year, aims to deliver best-in-class training for creative professionals and will complement NAB Show Premiere with live, interactive sessions.

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) will present the TV Chairman's Award and the Crystal Radio Awards during NAB Show Premiere.

Participants must have or create an NAB Amplify account to access NAB Show Premiere.

Qualified members of the press must create an NAB Amplify account and indicate their press status during the registration process to access NAB Show Premiere.

About NAB Amplify

Designed by the creators of NAB Show, NAB Amplify is the new digital hub for the media and entertainment community. With curated content, trusted insights and new product launches, NAB Amplify is the year-round destination to connect and interact with the global NAB Show community. Learn more at www.nabamplify.com.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held October 9–13, 2021, in Las Vegas, encompasses media, entertainment and technology and is the ultimate marketplace for those seeking to create superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

