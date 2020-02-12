Nabia Natural Skincare Line and BEAUTITATION Skincare App Add to Eewee Production's 'WellBeauty' Portfolio of Products

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eewee Production, Inc., a natural skincare company pursuing wellness rooted beauty, announces two new consumer offerings: Nabia , a new plant-based natural skincare line, and BEAUTITATION , the first of its kind beauty-focused, guided-meditation app. With the launch of these two new products, Eewee Production is the first company to help the skin with both a surface approach, through topical products, and a root cause approach, with stress-management through meditation. Joining Eewee Production's existing Respekt line of natural skincare products, Eewee Production rounds out its current portfolio of wellness and beauty offerings.

The newly launched WellBeauty products from Eewee Production. Nabia skincare line(Bottom) and a screenshot of skincare meditation app BEAUTITATION(Top) Piper Rockelle(Youtube Influencer) holding a box of Respekt facial sheet mask(Right)

"At Eewee Production, we believe in the virtuous cycle of wellness and beauty and that the two should always go hand-in-hand, which we call 'WellBeauty' vision," said Heyyoung Kim, CEO and Co-Founder of Eewee Production. "In order to pursue our WellBeauty vision, we focus on 'No Harsh Chemicals, No Stress Skincare,' leading to the development and launch of our new Nabia and BEAUTITATION products."

The first of the two new offerings is Nabia, an Amazon exclusive natural skincare brand featuring beautiful, affordable products that are plant-based and skin-friendly with no synthetic fragrances. Suitable for women of all ages, current product offerings include foam cleanser, toner, moisturizer, serum, cream, face mists, and face sheet masks. More products are set to be launched in 2020.

Secondly, BEAUTITATION is a free beauty meditation app intended to help women incorporate meditation techniques into their daily skincare routines to aid in reducing stress. Featuring more than 200 guided meditation sessions and sounds, topics include Moisturizing Mediation, Anti-Aging Meditation, Brightening Meditation, and much more, connecting beauty and wellness in a unique new way. The app is currently available in the iOS App Store with an Android version forthcoming.

"Stress affects 30% of our skin condition but the current beauty industry focuses only on surface solutions with skincare products," said Kim. "With the rising awareness of skin-mind connection, psycho-dermatology, it's been proven that only three to four minutes of meditation a day can help ease the tension and bring out physical beauty benefits."

Respekt is Eewee Production's first natural skincare brand made with organic and vegan ingredients. The product line features facial sheet masks, ANYTIME Face Mist and Vita C Mist.

