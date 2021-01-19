Nabis Expands into 26,000-Square-Foot Oakland Cannabis Distribution Hub, Adding Brands and Product Categories

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabis , one of California's largest licensed cannabis distributors, announced the company has moved its Northern California distribution center to a larger facility in Oakland. Fitted with state-of-the-art security and operational equipment, the move provides Nabis with the extra storage space needed to continue integrating new brands into its compliant, rapid wholesale delivery service.

The 26,000-square-foot facility gives Nabis the space to store nearly 400% more inventory than at the previous 8,000-square-foot facility, also in Oakland. The increased storage capacity allows Nabis to fulfill hundreds of orders per day and distribute them to the most populous regions in California, as well as increase distribution speeds across the state. The company plans to double its order fulfillment staff in Oakland by the end of 2021.

"We are ecstatic to begin operating out of the new fulfilment hub in Oakland. The past year has been eventful for the growth of our company, and we are looking forward to powering even more brands with our attentive service and tech-driven logistics solutions," said Jun S. Lee, President of Nabis. "The significant space increase positions Nabis to onboard brands across all product categories, including flower, vapes, concentrates, topicals and edibles, both shelf-stable and perishable."

The facility is equipped with climate-controlled storage, refrigeration and freezers, state-of-the-art security technology such as facial-recognition cameras and a secure access system at every point of egress, and armed security guards that provide full facility protection 24 hours a day.

In the past year alone, Nabis has signed 60 new brand partnerships as the company continues to modernize the cannabis supply chain. Nabis currently has over 10,000 unique active SKUs in its proprietary software platform. The larger facility will allow Nabis to grow the company's product portfolio by at least five times in volume over the next two years, supporting brand growth in the world's largest legal cannabis market.

About Nabis

Nabis is a technology-focused cannabis distributor supporting nearly 100 individual brands and supplying more than 99% of California's dispensaries with top-tier products. Nabis offers clients compliant fulfillment logistics, warehousing, payment collection, financing, sales and marketing services to reduce barriers to entry and accelerate brand growth. Founded in 2017 by software engineers Vince C. Ning and Jun S. Lee, Nabis is fueled by cutting-edge distribution technology designed in-house to support cannabis professionals and their businesses. Nabis works directly with brands to ensure lightning-fast fulfillment and provides actionable, industry-leading sales data and insights to help brands scale and grow. Learn more: Nabis.com

