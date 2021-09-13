Naborforce Expands Its Elder Tech Platform and On-Demand Support for Older Adults to Bethesda, Maryland, and Williamsburg, Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naborforce, a fast-growing elder tech platform designed to connect aging adults to a network of trusted care providers for companionship and on-demand support, announced today that it will further expand its geographic reach to Bethesda, MD and Williamsburg, VA.

"At Naborforce, our growing team is on a mission to reimagine quality, pre-care for older adults around the United States before more intensive care is needed," said Paige Wilson, founder and CEO of Naborforce. "Our trusted network of Nabors is now ready and on demand in both Bethesda, MD, and Williamsburg, VA, as part of our continued expansion. By scaling our company further, Naborforce will make productive, connected, and joyous aging possible for more people in more locations."

Naborforce, which recently announced an oversubscribed and upsized Series Seed funding round of $2.5M, has seen the demand for social engagement, care, and support services grow since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic as older adults experience higher rates of isolation and loneliness. In the past six months, the increasing need for Naborforce's services has grown the company's revenue by over 1,000 percent. To meet the surging demand, Naborforce is adding Bethesda, MD, and Williamsburg, VA, to a geographic footprint that also includes Richmond, VA; Charlottesville, VA; Raleigh, NC; Wake County, NC; Chapel Hill, NC; and Durham, NC.

As Naborforce enters Bethesda, MD, and Williamsburg, VA, in September, it will introduce the first and only elder tech platform capable of dispatching a carefully vetted network of "Nabors" ready to offer companionship, prepare meals, pick up prescriptions, help with medical appointments, assist with errands, and more.

"We're proud to have an opportunity to quickly make an impact in Bethesda, MD, and Williamsburg, VA," said Wilson. "There is an increased need for quality care and support in these areas, as well as our country as a whole, as our population ages. With over 11,000 baby boomers turning 65 every day, we feel it's time that every community find new and innovative ways to care for older adults. For us, that means leveraging the power of technology to make seamless connections possible in order to keep older adults independent and happy."

While there are a variety of options for nurses and aides in most communities, Naborforce is designed to fill the void before medical care is needed. The elder tech platform does this by making assistance with smaller, day-to-day tasks easier to acquire so that older adults can age gracefully and safely in place. For those with aging parents, Naborforce's award-winning platform is capable of dispatching "back-up sons and daughters" on demand to a loved one's home.

"Whether you're busy balancing your career, raising kids, live out of town or just need a little support, Naborforce offers peace of mind and comfort knowing that our Nabors are making joyous aging possible for an older family member," said Wilson.



In addition, to providing services in Bethesda, MD and Williamsburg, VA, Naborforce will enter new markets in Virginia Beach, VA and Charlotte, NC in the coming months. As Naborforce grows, it will continue to hire "Nabors" as part of its expanded network in new service areas. Naborforce invites local area residents who believe in the purpose-driven company's mission of helping elders and are seeking flexible income and the ability to control their work schedules to learn more at www.naborforce.com.

SOURCE Naborforce

Related Links

http://www.naborforce.com

