Nabors Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported fourth quarter 2020 operating revenues of $443 million, compared to operating revenues of $438 million in the third quarter of 2020. The net loss from continuing operations attributable to Nabors common shareholders for the quarter was $112 million, or $16.46 per share. The fourth quarter included $162 million of pretax gains from debt exchanges and repurchases, partially offset by charges of $71 million mainly from asset impairments, for a net after-tax gain of $52 million. This compares to a loss of $161 million, or $23.42 per share in the prior quarter. The third quarter included net after tax gains of $6 million related to gains from debt repurchases, asset impairments and severance costs.

For the fourth quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $108 million, compared to $114 million in the prior quarter. Although adjusted EBITDA for most of our segments improved sequentially, declines in International and Rig Technologies more than offset those increases. Reductions in our International rig count were almost fully compensated by increases in the North American market.

Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "Our fourth quarter results were stronger than we expected. Once again, we executed well across our portfolio of businesses. We benefitted from activity increases in our North American markets. Margins were better than we projected in our Lower 48 and International rig markets, as well as in Drilling Solutions.

"We successfully completed exchanges of our outstanding notes during the fourth quarter. These transactions materially improved the Company's leverage and its debt maturity profile. Together with free cash flow generation during the quarter, we realized a significant reduction in net debt to just under $2.5 billion.

"Global oil demand increased during the fourth quarter, reducing the inventory overhang. Commodity prices recovered as well. These factors have driven activity higher across markets. In the fourth quarter, the Lower 48 market grew by 23% on average. More recently, drilling activity has begun to strengthen in various international markets, particularly in Latin America and Saudi Arabia. As demand for oil continues to recover post-pandemic, we would expect drilling activity to increase steadily in the U.S. and international markets. With utilization continuing to improve, we also expect to see higher pricing throughout most markets during 2021.

"We are especially pleased to see the significant progress in our Drilling Solutions segment. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 44% versus the prior quarter. We saw continued growth in our SmartSLIDETM and SmartNAVTM apps. SmartSLIDETM is our directional steering control system which automates slide drilling. SmartNAVTM is our automated directional guidance system. These offerings are not only bolstering the performance of our Drilling Solutions segment, but they are also driving the performance of our global drilling rig business, allowing us to secure premium pricing and the highest Lower 48 daily margins among our peers.

"To summarize, the market is driving higher oil prices and higher drilling activity. As a result, all of our segments are moving in the right direction."

Consolidated and Segment Results

The U.S. Drilling segment reported $62.2 million in adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020, a $1.6 million, or 3%, increase from the prior quarter. During the quarter, Nabors' average Lower 48 rig count, at 54, increased by 5 rigs, or 11%. Average daily margins in the Lower 48 widened slightly, to $9,541, driven by a reduction in expenses of approximately $800, mainly from lower property tax expenses. The reduction in daily operating costs offset a decline in daily revenue. The U.S. segment's rig count currently stands at 61, with 57 rigs on rate in the Lower 48. Based on the Company's current outlook, the first quarter average Lower 48 rig count is expected to increase by approximately two to three rigs over the fourth quarter average. First quarter drilling margins are expected to approach $8,500, reflecting the continued migration of the fleet's pricing to current market rates. In the first quarter, for the U.S. Offshore and Alaska operations, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA approximately in line with the fourth quarter.

International Drilling adjusted EBITDA declined sequentially from the prior quarter by $7.4 million, to $64.5 million. The International rig count averaged 63 rigs, a 12% decline from the prior quarter. This decrease was driven primarily by temporary rig suspensions in Saudi Arabia, and by other activity reductions in the Eastern Hemisphere. Average margin per day was $13,486, an improvement of $808 or 6%, driven by early termination revenue and the impact of rigs returning to operating dayrates in Latin America, after a lengthy period on negotiated COVID rates.

The first quarter outlook for the International segment includes an increase of two to three rigs, reflecting progressive restarts in Saudi Arabia during the quarter. We expect a further reduction in average rig count for the Eastern Hemisphere following the contract terminations we experienced in the fourth quarter. Sequentially, Nabors expects daily margins in the first quarter to decline by $500 to $1,000, due primarily to the absence of early termination revenue in the fourth quarter.

Canada Drilling reported adjusted EBITDA of $3.5 million, as rig activity increased by 31% from the third quarter. Average daily gross margin increased by approximately 10% as higher value rigs commenced working. The fourth quarter rig count totaled 9.7 rigs, up by 2.3 rigs from the prior quarter. For the first quarter, which is normally the Canadian market's seasonal peak, the Company expects activity to increase by approximately 30% compared to the fourth quarter.

In Drilling Solutions, adjusted EBITDA of $10.3 million increased by $3.1 million compared to the third quarter, due to increased activity across service lines together with an improved mix. The main contributors to the improvement were the performance drilling offerings and casing running. The Company expects first quarter Drilling Solutions' segment adjusted EBITDA will be in line with the fourth quarter.

In the Rig Technologies segment, fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million, down from the prior quarter adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million. The third quarter benefitted from strong parts sales to a customer in North Africa. The drop off in parts sales was not offset by the expected increase in yearend capital equipment sales. The Company expects first quarter adjusted EBITDA for Rig Technologies to remain roughly in line with the fourth quarter results.

Free Cash Flow and Capital Discipline

Capital expenditures were $41 million in the fourth quarter and totaled $190 million for the full year 2020. For 2021, the Company expects capital expenditures of approximately $200 million, excluding SANAD newbuild rigs. These rigs are expected to be funded directly by the joint venture.

Free cash flow, defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used by investing activities, as presented in our cash flow statement, reached $66 million in the fourth quarter after funding capital expenditures of $41 million. These results reflect the absence of semiannual interest payments on the Company's senior notes, which are paid in the first and third quarters. Total debt decreased by $322 million during the fourth quarter and net debt, defined as total debt less cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, declined by $290 million. During the fourth quarter, Nabors completed exchange transactions for its senior notes resulting in a decrease in its reported net debt of $235 million.

Subsequent to year-end, the Company further addressed its capital structure by completing additional debt exchanges and open market purchases of notes. These transactions reduced the Company's debt obligations by an additional $22 million. In January, the SANAD joint venture paid nearly $50 million to each partner.

William Restrepo, Nabors CFO, stated, "The improvement in the environment in the fourth quarter was welcome after the challenging conditions earlier in the year. Our overall activity has held up about as we expected, and our margins have outperformed our expectations. We are particularly encouraged by the strength of our industry leading drilling margins and by the success of our technology offerings, both in growth and profitability. Our adjusted EBITDA remained above the $100 million mark and well above the performance of our competitors. We did benefit from $4 million in non-recurring revenue from early terminations, nonetheless the resiliency of our global results continues to support our free cash flow generation.

"Lower 48 industry activity has improved significantly, but spot market pricing has only increased modestly since its bottom. Pricing should react positively as the year progresses and we continue to increase utilization for high specification rigs. We have turned the corner on International activity and are starting to benefit from increased rig count in Saudi Arabia and from the removal of COVID dayrates. We expect consolidated adjusted EBITDA to decrease modestly in the first quarter, reflecting the absence of the fourth quarter's early termination revenue."

Mr. Petrello concluded, "I would again like to recognize the Company's global staff. The Company's success in 2020 stems directly from our employees, their hard work, and commitment. We were presented with a unique set of challenges in 2020. The entire Nabors team responded with resourcefulness and composure, and I am pleased with the Company's achievements in this difficult environment.

"As we look to the future, the opportunities to deploy advanced technology are growing. Our well-established portfolio of advanced digital solutions has been battle-tested, and has proved to deliver the promised improvements in efficiency and performance. We plan to expand this portfolio, with a focus on analytics and further automation.

"The prominence of ESG, and the emergence of the energy transition, present an emerging opportunity set for innovators such as Nabors. We recently committed to develop science-based targets for our greenhouse gas emissions, aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative. To our knowledge, Nabors is the first land drilling contractor to do so.

"This commitment to reduce our own carbon footprint facilitates the pursuit of a spectrum of initiatives. We are currently evaluating technologies aimed at carbon capture and sequestration, power management, and emissions reduction. These solutions are readily integrated on our own fleet, and ultimately could reach into the global rig market.

"As we enter 2021, the improving fundamentals in our existing markets and our progress on innovative technology deployment are increasing our confidence in reaching our financial goals."

About Nabors

Nabors (NYSE: NBR) owns and operates one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and provides offshore platform rigs in the United States and several international markets. Nabors also provides directional drilling services, tubular services, performance software, and innovative technologies for its own rig fleet and those of third parties. Leveraging advanced drilling automation capabilities, Nabors highly skilled workforce continues to set new standards for operational excellence and transform the industry.

Forward-looking Statements

The information included in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Disclaimer

This press release presents certain "non-GAAP" financial measures. The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, earnings (losses) from unconsolidated affiliates, investment income (loss), (gain)/loss on debt buybacks and exchanges, impairments and other charges and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is computed similarly, but also excludes depreciation and amortization expenses. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. Net debt is calculated as total debt minus the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for investing activities. Free cash flow is an indicator of our ability to generate cash flow after required spending to maintain or expand our asset base. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies. Each of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), net debt, and free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors also use these measures as some of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. Reconciliations of consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, net debt to total debt, and free cash flow to cash flow provided by operations, which are their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables at the end of this press release.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts)

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019





















Revenues and other income:



















Operating revenues

$ 443,396

$ 714,261

$ 438,352

$ 2,134,043

$ 3,043,383 Earnings (losses) from unconsolidated affiliates

-

-

-

-

(5) Investment income (loss)

3,342

1,509

(742)

1,438

10,218 Total revenues and other income

446,738

715,770

437,610

2,135,481

3,053,596





















Costs and other deductions:



















Direct costs

274,278

436,249

270,397

1,333,072

1,929,331 General and administrative expenses

53,719

62,572

46,168

203,515

258,731 Research and engineering

7,285

12,915

7,565

33,564

50,359 Depreciation and amortization

208,654

225,824

206,862

853,699

876,091 Interest expense

47,943

49,177

52,403

206,274

204,311 (Gain)/loss on debt buybacks and exchanges

(162,426)

(13,220)

(14,170)

(228,274)

(11,468) Impairments and other charges

71,328

199,421

5,017

410,631

301,939 Other, net

11,049

889

13,745

28,567

33,224 Total costs and other deductions

511,830

973,827

587,987

2,841,048

3,642,518





















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(65,092)

(258,057)

(150,377)

(705,567)

(588,922) Income tax expense (benefit)

38,842

26,476

(3,695)

57,286

91,576





















Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

(103,934)

(284,533)

(146,682)

(762,853)

(680,498) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

55

22

22

7

(12)





















Net income (loss)

(103,879)

(284,511)

(146,660)

(762,846)

(680,510) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(4,358)

21,827

(10,805)

(42,795)

(22,375) Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors

(108,237)

(262,684)

(157,465)

(805,641)

(702,885) Less: Preferred stock dividend

(3,653)

(4,309)

(3,653)

(14,611)

(17,244) Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors common shareholders

$ (111,890)

$ (266,993)

$ (161,118)

$ (820,252)

$ (720,129)





















Amounts attributable to Nabors common shareholders:



















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (111,945)

$ (267,015)

$ (161,140)

$ (820,259)

$ (720,117) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

55

22

22

7

(12) Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors common shareholders

$ (111,890)

$ (266,993)

$ (161,118)

$ (820,252)

$ (720,129)





















Earnings (losses) per share:



















Basic from continuing operations

$ (16.46)

$ (38.66)

$ (23.42)

$ (118.69)

$ (105.39) Basic from discontinued operations

0.01

-

-

-

- Total Basic

$ (16.45)

$ (38.66)

$ (23.42)

$ (118.69)

$ (105.39)





















Diluted from continuing operations

$ (16.46)

$ (38.66)

$ (23.42)

$ (118.69)

$ (105.39) Diluted from discontinued operations

0.01

-

-

-

- Total Diluted

$ (16.45)

$ (38.66)

$ (23.42)

$ (118.69)

$ (105.39)











































Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:



















Basic

7,067

7,043

7,064

7,059

7,032 Diluted

7,067

7,043

7,064

7,059

7,032











































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 108,114

$ 202,525

$ 114,222

$ 563,892

$ 804,962





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ (100,540)

$ (23,299)

$ (92,640)

$ (289,807)

$ (71,129)

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







































December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



(In thousands)

2020

2020

2019







(Unaudited)







ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and short-term investments

$ 481,746

$ 513,825

$ 452,496



Accounts receivable, net

362,977

347,212

453,042



Assets held for sale

16,562

562

2,530



Other current assets

270,180

301,413

340,598



Total current assets

1,131,465

1,163,012

1,248,666



Property, plant and equipment, net

3,985,707

4,225,034

4,930,549



Goodwill

-

-

28,380



Other long-term assets

386,256

429,262

553,063



Total assets

$ 5,503,428

$ 5,817,308

$ 6,760,658





















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Current portion of debt

$ -

$ -

$ -



Other current liabilities

515,469

486,018

656,548



Total current liabilities

515,469

486,018

656,548



Long-term debt

2,968,701

3,290,303

3,333,220



Other long-term liabilities

319,610

242,737

295,333



Total liabilities

3,803,780

4,019,058

4,285,101





















Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

442,840

438,486

425,392





















Equity:















Shareholders' equity

1,151,384

1,255,648

1,982,811



Noncontrolling interest

105,424

104,116

67,354



Total equity

1,256,808

1,359,764

2,050,165



Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,503,428

$ 5,817,308

$ 6,760,658





NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT REPORTING (Unaudited)

























The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:



































































Three Months Ended

Year Ended







December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

(In thousands, except rig activity)

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019



























Operating revenues:























U.S. Drilling

$ 134,129

$ 289,517

$ 130,243

$ 713,057

$ 1,240,936



Canada Drilling

14,824

19,379

10,774

54,753

68,274



International Drilling

245,093

331,703

248,392

1,131,673

1,324,142



Drilling Solutions

31,997

60,499

29,324

149,834

252,790



Rig Technologies (1)

27,357

52,616

28,466

131,555

260,226



Other reconciling items (2)

(10,004)

(39,453)

(8,847)

(46,829)

(102,985)



Total operating revenues

$ 443,396

$ 714,261

$ 438,352

$ 2,134,043

$ 3,043,383



























Adjusted EBITDA: (3)























U.S. Drilling

$ 62,162

$ 113,128

$ 60,520

$ 302,150

$ 483,993



Canada Drilling

3,501

5,302

2,150

13,018

15,283



International Drilling

64,490

96,155

71,885

321,394

363,980



Drilling Solutions

10,262

24,776

7,129

46,241

91,754



Rig Technologies (1)

511

(1,569)

1,309

1,818

1,468



Other reconciling items (4)

(32,812)

(35,267)

(28,771)

(120,729)

(151,516)



Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 108,114

$ 202,525

$ 114,222

$ 563,892

$ 804,962



























Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)























U.S. Drilling

$ (26,215)

$ 6,811

$ (39,162)

$ (96,176)

$ 64,313



Canada Drilling

(2,501)

(3,186)

(3,507)

(11,766)

(14,483)



International Drilling

(35,462)

1,152

(16,872)

(56,205)

(8,903)



Drilling Solutions

(2,532)

16,672

(3,583)

6,167

59,465



Rig Technologies (1)

(2,031)

(5,954)

(1,807)

(13,481)

(11,247)



Other reconciling items (4)

(31,799)

(38,794)

(27,709)

(118,346)

(160,274)



Total adjusted operating income (loss)

$ (100,540)

$ (23,299)

$ (92,640)

$ (289,807)

$ (71,129)



























Rig activity:





















Average Rigs Working: (6)























Lower 48

53.6

97.5

48.2

61.9

107.8



Other US

5.0

6.7

5.2

6.0

7.5



U.S. Drilling

58.6

104.2

53.4

67.9

115.3



Canada Drilling

9.7

12.3

7.4

9.0

10.9



International Drilling

62.6

87.1

71.3

75.7

88.3



Total average rigs working

130.9

203.6

132.1

152.6

214.5



























Daily Rig Revenue:























Lower 48

$ 20,949

$ 26,455

$ 21,764

$ 24,212

$ 25,970



Other US

66,841

84,439

71,175

74,264

80,133



U.S. Drilling (8)

24,862

30,200

26,548

28,660

29,488



Canada Drilling

16,600

17,100

15,867

16,616

17,171



International Drilling

42,551

41,402

37,842

40,827

41,098



























Daily Rig Margin: (7)























Lower 48

$ 9,541

$ 10,218

$ 9,527

$ 9,872

$ 10,210



Other US

44,811

47,745

48,636

45,642

43,187



U.S. Drilling (8)

12,548

12,642

13,314

13,051

12,352



Canada Drilling

4,633

5,493

4,203

4,813

5,108



International Drilling

13,486

14,144

12,678

13,454

13,277





















































(1) Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing, automated systems, and downhole tools.

























(2) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.

























(3) Adjusted EBITDA represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, earnings (losses) from unconsolidated affiliates, investment income (loss), (gain)/loss on debt buybacks and exchanges, impairments and other charges and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Income (loss) from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes".

























(4) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.

























(5) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, earnings (losses) from unconsolidated affiliates, investment income (loss), (gain)/loss on debt buybacks and exchanges, impairments and other charges and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Income (loss) from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes".

























(6) Represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period. For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter. On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year.

























(7) Daily rig margin represents operating revenue less operating expenses, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.

























(8) The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.









NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (Unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

(In thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 108,114

$ 202,525

$ 114,222

$ 563,892

$ 804,962

Depreciation and amortization

(208,654)

(225,824)

(206,862)

(853,699)

(876,091)

Adjusted operating income (loss)

(100,540)

(23,299)

(92,640)

(289,807)

(71,129)

























Earnings (losses) from unconsolidated affiliates

-

-

-

-

(5)

Investment income (loss)

3,342

1,509

(742)

1,438

10,218

Interest expense

(47,943)

(49,177)

(52,403)

(206,274)

(204,311)

(Gain)/loss on debt buybacks and exchanges

162,426

13,220

14,170

228,274

11,468

Impairments and other charges

(71,328)

(199,421)

(5,017)

(410,631)

(301,939)

Other, net

(11,049)

(889)

(13,745)

(28,567)

(33,224)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

$ (65,092)

$ (258,057)

$ (150,377)

$ (705,567)

$ (588,922)



NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT







































December 31,

September 30,

December 31,



(In thousands)

2020

2020

2019







(Unaudited)

























Current portion of debt

$ -

$ -

$ -



Long-term debt

2,968,701

3,290,303

3,333,220



Total Debt

2,968,701

3,290,303

3,333,220



Less: Cash and short-term investments

481,746

513,825

452,496



Net Debt

$ 2,486,955

$ 2,776,478

$ 2,880,724





NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

(In thousands)

2020

2020

2020

















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 101,855

$ 46,134

$ 349,761

Less: Net cash used for investing activities

(36,115)

(37,193)

(165,457)

Free cash flow

$ 65,740

$ 8,941

$ 184,304

















































Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for investing activities. Free cash flow is an indicator of our ability to generate cash flow after required spending to maintain or expand our asset base. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies. This non-GAAP measure has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance.

SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.