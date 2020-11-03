Nabors Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors" or the "Company") (NYSE: NBR) today reported third quarter 2020 operating revenues of $438 million, compared to operating revenues of $534 million in the second quarter of 2020. The net loss from continuing operations attributable to Nabors common shareholders for the quarter was $161 million, or $23.42 per share, compared to a loss of $152 million, or $22.13 per share in the prior quarter. After-tax charges in the third quarter totaled $4 million, or $0.61 per share, primarily related to severance costs. In the second quarter, after-tax charges totaled $54 million, or $7.68 per share, mainly from asset impairments and severance costs.

For the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $114 million, compared to $154 million in the prior quarter. Nabors' global drilling rig count declined by 11%, driven by a 16% reduction in its Lower 48 rig count, while the quarterly average rig count for this market fell by 37%. International rigs decreased by 11, or 13%. The majority of Nabors global rig decline resulted from temporary suspensions of rigs in Saudi Arabia, as well as contract cancellations in Kazakhstan, Colombia and Algeria. Several rigs in international markets continued on reduced or standby rates due to COVID restrictions. The third quarter benefited from a positive revenue adjustment of approximately $6 million, related to favorable outcomes in pricing negotiations across our International Drilling segment. Second quarter results benefited from one-time net gains of approximately $8 million, primarily reflecting revenue from early terminations on international drilling contracts.

Anthony G. Petrello, Nabors Chairman, CEO and President, commented, "Our third quarter results were somewhat better than we expected. We executed well across the enterprise. Even as activity deteriorated as anticipated, margins were better than we projected in the Lower 48 and International rig markets. The spending reductions we implemented earlier this year supported our free cash flow generation and a modest improvement in net debt.

"The third quarter appears to mark an inflection point in the Lower 48 industry rig market, which has risen some 52 rigs, or 23%, from the level in mid-August. This momentum bolstered our own rig count through the quarter, and supported daily rig margins in the face of challenging industry utilization. Based on quarterly average working rig counts, we increased our Lower 48 market share by approximately three points sequentially, and in the third quarter held approximately a 15% share. In a difficult environment, this gain demonstrates growing client preference for our value proposition.

"We expect activity in the Lower 48 to continue improving. As we place rigs back to work, pricing on these rigs should be meaningfully below our Lower 48 fleet average. We have mitigated pricing erosion with significant reductions to our direct costs. Nonetheless, the full impact of current market pricing on our margins still lies ahead.

"In our International Drilling segment, rig count declined by 11 rigs. This change primarily reflects reduced activity in the Eastern Hemisphere in reaction to weak market fundamentals. Temporary suspensions accounted for most of the quarter's reduction in rig count. We expect our suspended rigs to resume operations beginning in early 2021. In addition to this reduction in activity, our revenue continues to be affected materially by lower negotiated and standby rates reflecting COVID restrictions in a few markets.

"Activity trends in our international markets are mixed. We continue to see a gradual recovery in the Latin America markets. During the third quarter, we drilled a record well for an operator in Argentina. As a direct result of this performance, we have been awarded additional content from our Drilling Solutions portfolio on future wells, displacing incumbent competitors in the process.

"In the Eastern Hemisphere, we have experienced further activity suspensions in the fourth quarter. Although we expect our International rig count to decline during the remainder of the year, we anticipate it to stabilize by year end and gradually improve throughout 2021.

"The resurgence of COVID, and the recent volatility in oil prices, may temper this improvement in the market. Those factors notwithstanding, we remain focused on cost and capital discipline in order to generate free cash flow and reduce net debt."

Consolidated and Segment Results

The U.S. Drilling segment reported $60.5 million in adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020, a $17.1 million, or 22%, reduction from the prior quarter. During the quarter, Nabors' Lower 48 rig count, at 48, decreased by 9 rigs, or 16%. Average daily margins in the Lower 48 narrowed by $922, to $9,527, driven by a reduction in pricing of approximately $1,500 per day. The Company reduced daily operating costs by about $600 per day to help mitigate the weaker dayrates. The U.S. segment's rig count currently stands at 58, with 53 rigs on rate in the Lower 48. Nabors' rig count troughed at 45 rigs and has since recovered on increased market demand. Based on the Company's current outlook, the fourth quarter average Lower 48 rig count is expected to increase by two to four rigs over the third quarter average. Fourth quarter drilling margins are expected to range between $8,500 and $9,000, reflecting additional pricing erosion. In the fourth quarter, the Company expects the U.S. Offshore and Alaska markets to experience stable activity and adjusted EBITDA in line with the third quarter.

International Drilling adjusted EBITDA declined sequentially from the prior quarter by $21.6 million, to $71.9 million. The third quarter benefited from retroactive pricing adjustments in several markets and by exceptional operating performance in Saudi Arabia. This was more than offset by the absence of the prior quarter's one-time gains related to early terminations, coupled with activity reductions across markets. The International rig count averaged 71 rigs, a 13% decline from the prior quarter. Average margin per day was $12,678, a decline of $1,413, driven by a less favorable mix and the significant drop in rig count on relatively stable field support costs.

The Company's fourth quarter outlook includes an additional four rig decline in the Eastern Hemisphere, two of which are temporary suspensions. Sequentially, Nabors expects its margins in the fourth quarter to be impacted by the absence of the third quarter retroactive revenue adjustment, and by additional costs in Saudi Arabia, related to ramping up of the SANAD rig count in preparation for resumption of activity at the beginning of next year. The Company's revenue in Mexico also will be affected by a lengthy rig move between platforms during the quarter.

Canada Drilling reported adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million, as rig activity increased from the seasonal low in the second quarter. Average daily gross margin increased significantly as the average working rig count improved, resulting in materially better cost absorption. The third quarter rig count totaled 7.4 rigs, up by 5.2 rigs from the prior quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company expects rig activity at least equal to the third quarter.

In Drilling Solutions, adjusted EBITDA of $7.1 million declined by $2.3 million, or 24%, compared to the second quarter, due to reduced activity across service lines together with continued price erosion. The segment's activity level is closely linked to the total Lower 48 rig count with significant activity lost both on Nabors and third-party rigs.

In the Rig Technologies segment, third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $1.3 million, down from the prior quarter adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 million. Lower capital equipment sales were the largest driver of the decline in segment results. The Company expects fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA for Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies to remain roughly in line with the third quarter results.

Free Cash Flow and Capital Discipline

Capital expenditures were $39 million in the third quarter, and totaled $149 million for the first nine months of 2020. The Company expects capital expenditures of approximately $200 million for the full year.

Free cash flow, defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used by investing activities, as presented in our cash flow statement, reached $9 million in the third quarter. These results include the impact of approximately $80 million in semiannual interest payments on senior notes during the third quarter. In September, the Company redeemed $139 million of its 5.00% notes at maturity. Total debt increased by $14 million during the third quarter and net debt, defined as total debt less cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, declined by $6 million. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments closed at $514 million, a $20 million increase over the prior quarter. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the Company's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Nabors Industries, Inc., completed a private transaction in which $115 million in principal amount of its 0.75% Senior Exchangeable Notes due 2024 were exchanged for approximately $50.5 million of new 6.5% Senior Priority Guaranteed Notes due 2025.

William Restrepo, Nabors CFO, stated, "The third quarter environment continued to test the strength of our Company. Despite the challenges we face, there were many encouraging signs. Our team in the U.S. continued to deliver robust daily margins for the Lower 48 market and superior HSE performance, while maintaining our relative market share performance. We managed to conclude negotiations with several clients. This will allow us to resume collections of our receivables with these customers. Our activity overall has held up better than we thought, which resulted in strong adjusted EBITDA for the quarter. As promised, we once again delivered positive free cash flow, despite some deterioration in our DSOs and the semiannual interest payments on our notes. As a reminder, interest payments on our notes occur in the first and third quarters.

"We reduced overhead costs beginning in the second quarter. We made further progress in the third quarter. G&A, R&E and field support expenses totaled $85.4 million, an improvement versus $89.1 million in the second quarter. We expect those costs to remain at a similar level in the fourth quarter. Our cost and capital discipline has helped us absorb the difficult market trends.

"Although Lower 48 activity appears to have troughed, pricing remains weak. The International rig count continues to decline and our smaller segments are not pulling their weight. We expect our adjusted EBITDA to decrease materially in the fourth quarter and consequently will continue to focus on our costs and capital expenditures. Despite lower adjusted EBITDA, we anticipate free cash flow for the fourth quarter of approximately $90 million to $100 million. As we have done these past years, we will continue to use our free cash flow to reduce our debt levels."

Mr. Petrello concluded, "While we remain focused on our financial goals, we are positioning the Company for the next upturn.

"Digitalization, analytics and automation will be the enabling technologies in the future. These transformations are already underway, and Nabors continues to drive these innovations.

"Our recently introduced RigCLOUD® digital platform, which is already gaining momentum with multiple major clients, is the central element of our comprehensive digital strategy. Our near-term objective for this leading-edge technology is to expand its penetration into the full range of clients. Further development of this technology and additional scale will be keys to our success.

"I would again like to thank our employees for their efforts and sacrifices in this trying environment. We owe our success to the hard work and dedication of the industry's best and safest workforce."

About Nabors

Nabors (NYSE: NBR) owns and operates one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and provides offshore platform rigs in the United States and several international markets. Nabors also provides directional drilling services, tubular services, performance software, and innovative technologies for its own rig fleet and those of third parties. Leveraging advanced drilling automation capabilities, Nabors highly skilled workforce continues to set new standards for operational excellence and transform the industry.

Forward-looking Statements

The information included in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's estimates and beliefs as of the date of this press release. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Disclaimer

This press release may present certain "non-GAAP" financial measures. The components of these non-GAAP measures are computed by using amounts that are determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, earnings (losses) from unconsolidated affiliates, investment income (loss), impairments and other charges and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is computed similarly, but also excludes depreciation and amortization expenses. In addition, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. Net debt is calculated as total debt minus the sum of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for investing activities. Free cash flow is an indicator of our ability to generate cash flow after required spending to maintain or expand our asset base. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies. Each of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss), net debt, and free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors also use these measures as some of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. Reconciliations of consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, net debt to total debt, and free cash flow to cash flow provided by operations, which are their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are included in the tables at the end of this press release.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts)

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019





















Revenues and other income:



















Operating revenues

$ 438,352

$ 758,076

$ 533,931

$ 1,690,647

$ 2,329,122 Earnings (losses) from unconsolidated affiliates

-

-

-

-

(5) Investment income (loss)

(742)

(1,437)

2,036

(1,904)

8,709 Total revenues and other income

437,610

756,639

535,967

1,688,743

2,337,826





















Costs and other deductions:



















Direct costs

270,397

475,461

326,557

1,058,794

1,493,082 General and administrative expenses

46,168

63,577

46,244

149,796

196,159 Research and engineering

7,565

12,004

7,305

26,279

37,444 Depreciation and amortization

206,862

221,557

211,120

645,045

650,267 Interest expense

52,403

51,291

51,206

158,331

155,134 Impairments and other charges

5,017

3,629

57,852

339,303

106,007 Other, net

(425)

5,005

(30,795)

(48,330)

30,598 Total costs and other deductions

587,987

832,524

669,489

2,329,218

2,668,691





















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(150,377)

(75,885)

(133,522)

(640,475)

(330,865) Income tax expense (benefit)

(3,695)

23,903

4,446

18,444

65,100





















Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

(146,682)

(99,788)

(137,968)

(658,919)

(395,965) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

22

157

23

(48)

(34)





















Net income (loss)

(146,660)

(99,631)

(137,945)

(658,967)

(395,999) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(10,805)

(19,297)

(10,167)

(38,437)

(44,202) Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors

$ (157,465)

$ (118,928)

$ (148,112)

$ (697,404)

$ (440,201) Less: Preferred stock dividend

$ (3,653)

$ (4,310)

$ (3,653)

$ (10,958)

$ (12,935) Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors common shareholders

$ (161,118)

$ (123,238)

$ (151,765)

$ (708,362)

$ (453,136)





















Amounts attributable to Nabors common shareholders:



















Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$ (161,140)

$ (123,395)

$ (151,788)

$ (708,314)

$ (453,102) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

22

157

23

(48)

(34) Net income (loss) attributable to Nabors common shareholders

$ (161,118)

$ (123,238)

$ (151,765)

$ (708,362)

$ (453,136)





















Earnings (losses) per share:



















Basic from continuing operations

$ (23.42)

$ (18.27)

$ (22.13)

$ (102.25)

$ (66.70) Basic from discontinued operations

-

0.02

-

(0.01)

- Total Basic

$ (23.42)

$ (18.25)

$ (22.13)

$ (102.26)

$ (66.70)





















Diluted from continuing operations

$ (23.42)

$ (18.27)

$ (22.13)

$ (102.25)

$ (66.70) Diluted from discontinued operations

-

0.02

-

(0.01)

- Total Diluted

$ (23.42)

$ (18.25)

$ (22.13)

$ (102.26)

$ (66.70)











































Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:



















Basic

7,064

7,041

7,052

7,056

7,029 Diluted

7,064

7,041

7,052

7,056

7,029











































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 114,222

$ 207,034

$ 153,825

$ 455,778

$ 602,437





















Adjusted operating income (loss)

$ (92,640)

$ (14,523)

$ (57,295)

$ (189,267)

$ (47,830)

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS































September 30,

June 30,

December 31, (In thousands)

2020

2020

2019



(Unaudited)



ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and short-term investments

$ 513,825

$ 494,278

$ 452,496 Accounts receivable, net

347,212

349,005

453,042 Assets held for sale

562

562

2,530 Other current assets

301,413

309,077

340,598 Total current assets

1,163,012

1,152,922

1,248,666 Property, plant and equipment, net

4,225,034

4,395,725

4,930,549 Goodwill

-

-

28,380 Other long-term assets

429,262

433,768

553,063 Total assets

$ 5,817,308

$ 5,982,415

$ 6,760,658













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Current portion of debt

$ -

$ -

$ - Other current liabilities

486,018

523,690

656,548 Total current liabilities

486,018

523,690

656,548 Long-term debt

3,290,303

3,276,103

3,333,220 Other long-term liabilities

242,737

241,005

295,333 Total liabilities

4,019,058

4,040,798

4,285,101













Redeemable noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

438,486

434,131

425,392













Equity:











Shareholders' equity

1,255,648

1,413,147

1,982,811 Noncontrolling interest

104,116

94,339

67,354 Total equity

1,359,764

1,507,486

2,050,165 Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,817,308

$ 5,982,415

$ 6,760,658

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT REPORTING (Unaudited)























The following tables set forth certain information with respect to our reportable segments and rig activity:





















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

September 30, (In thousands, except rig activity)

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019























Operating revenues:





















U.S. Drilling

$ 130,243

$ 307,808

$ 173,784

$ 578,928

$ 951,419

Canada Drilling

10,774

12,191

3,564

39,929

48,895

International Drilling

248,392

328,278

301,078

886,580

992,439

Drilling Solutions

29,324

62,286

33,129

117,837

192,291

Rig Technologies (1)

28,466

63,106

33,582

104,198

207,610

Other reconciling items (2)

(8,847)

(15,593)

(11,206)

(36,825)

(63,532)

Total operating revenues

$ 438,352

$ 758,076

$ 533,931

$ 1,690,647

$ 2,329,122























Adjusted EBITDA: (3)





















U.S. Drilling

$ 60,520

$ 120,936

$ 77,659

$ 239,988

$ 370,865

Canada Drilling

2,150

1,466

(564)

9,517

9,981

International Drilling

71,885

95,214

93,510

256,904

267,825

Drilling Solutions

7,129

23,471

9,411

35,979

66,978

Rig Technologies (1)

1,309

2,173

3,176

1,307

3,037

Other reconciling items (4)

(28,771)

(36,226)

(29,367)

(87,917)

(116,249)

Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 114,222

$ 207,034

$ 153,825

$ 455,778

$ 602,437























Adjusted operating income (loss): (5)





















U.S. Drilling

$ (39,162)

$ 12,427

$ (23,395)

$ (69,961)

$ 57,502

Canada Drilling

(3,507)

(5,701)

(5,795)

(9,265)

(11,297)

International Drilling

(16,872)

2,466

276

(20,743)

(10,055)

Drilling Solutions

(3,583)

16,145

1,733

8,699

42,793

Rig Technologies (1)

(1,807)

(641)

(1,492)

(11,450)

(5,293)

Other reconciling items (4)

(27,709)

(39,219)

(28,622)

(86,547)

(121,480)

Total adjusted operating income (loss)

$ (92,640)

$ (14,523)

$ (57,295)

$ (189,267)

$ (47,830)























Rig activity:



















Average Rigs Working: (6)





















Lower 48

48.2

107.8

57.2

64.7

111.3

Other US

5.2

6.3

6.6

6.4

7.7

U.S. Drilling

53.4

114.1

63.8

71.1

119.0

Canada Drilling

7.4

7.7

2.2

8.8

10.4

International Drilling

71.3

87.7

82.4

80.1

88.7

Total average rigs working

132.1

209.5

148.4

160.0

218.1























Daily Rig Revenue:





















Lower 48

$ 21,764

$ 25,895

$ 24,744

$ 25,120

$ 25,827

Other US

71,175

87,485

74,825

76,214

78,872

U.S. Drilling (8)

26,548

29,301

29,927

29,712

29,278

Canada Drilling

15,867

17,248

18,105

16,622

17,199

International Drilling

37,842

40,671

40,129

40,375

40,997























Daily Rig Margin: (7)





















Lower 48

$ 9,527

$ 10,231

$ 10,449

$ 9,964

$ 10,208

Other US

48,636

49,446

46,032

45,861

41,853

U.S. Drilling (8)

13,314

12,400

14,132

13,190

12,267

Canada Drilling

4,203

3,799

899

4,880

4,955

International Drilling

12,678

13,739

14,091

13,446

12,990



















































(1) Includes our oilfield equipment manufacturing, automated systems, and downhole tools.

























(2) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions related to our Rig Technologies operating segment.

























(3) Adjusted EBITDA represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, earnings (losses) from unconsolidated affiliates, investment income (loss), impairments and other charges and other, net. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Income (loss) from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes".

























(4) Represents the elimination of inter-segment transactions and unallocated corporate expenses.

























(5) Adjusted operating income (loss) represents income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, earnings (losses) from unconsolidated affiliates, investment income (loss), impairments and other charges and other, net. Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, adjusted operating income (loss) excludes certain cash expenses that the Company is obligated to make. However, management evaluates the performance of its operating segments and the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss), because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance. Securities analysts and investors use this measure as one of the metrics on which they analyze the Company's performance. Other companies in this industry may compute these measures differently. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, which is the most closely comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the table set forth immediately following the heading "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Income (loss) from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes".

























(6) Represents a measure of the average number of rigs operating during a given period. For example, one rig operating 45 days during a quarter represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the quarter. On an annual period, one rig operating 182.5 days represents approximately 0.5 average rigs working for the year.

























(7) Daily rig margin represents operating revenue less operating expenses, divided by the total number of revenue days during the quarter.

























(8) The U.S. Drilling segment includes the Lower 48, Alaska, and Gulf of Mexico operating areas.

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (Unaudited)















































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30, (In thousands)

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019





















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 114,222

$ 207,034

$ 153,825

$ 455,778

$ 602,437 Depreciation and amortization

(206,862)

(221,557)

(211,120)

(645,045)

(650,267) Adjusted operating income (loss)

(92,640)

(14,523)

(57,295)

(189,267)

(47,830)





















Earnings (losses) from unconsolidated affiliates

-

-

-

-

(5) Investment income (loss)

(742)

(1,437)

2,036

(1,904)

8,709 Interest expense

(52,403)

(51,291)

(51,206)

(158,331)

(155,134) Impairments and other charges

(5,017)

(3,629)

(57,852)

(339,303)

(106,007) Other, net

425

(5,005)

30,795

48,330

(30,598) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

$ (150,377)

$ (75,885)

$ (133,522)

$ (640,475)

$ (330,865)

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET DEBT TO TOTAL DEBT



















September 30,

June 30,

December 31, (In thousands)

2020

2020

2019



(Unaudited)

















Current portion of debt

$ -

$ -

$ - Long-term debt

3,290,303

3,276,103

3,333,220 Total Debt

3,290,303

3,276,103

3,333,220 Less: Cash and short-term investments

513,825

494,278

452,496 Net Debt

$ 2,776,478

$ 2,781,825

$ 2,880,724

NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30, (In thousands)

2020

2020

2020













Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 46,134

$ 142,610

$ 247,906 Less: Net cash used for investing activities

(37,193)

(41,376)

(129,342) Free cash flow

$ 8,941

$ 101,234

$ 118,564



Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for investing activities. Free cash flow is an indicator of our ability to generate cash flow after required spending to maintain or expand our asset base. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful information to investors when comparing our cash flows with the cash flows of other companies. This non-GAAP measure has limitations and therefore should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for the amounts reported in accordance with GAAP. However, management evaluates the performance of the consolidated Company based on several criteria, including free cash flow, because it believes that these financial measures accurately reflect the Company's ongoing profitability and performance.

SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.

