Nabors Industries Ltd Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Invitation

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) invites you to join Anthony G. Petrello, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and William Restrepo, Chief Financial Officer, Thursday February 18th at 1:00 p.m. Central Time for a discussion of operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31st 2020. Nabors will release earnings on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Date: February 18, 2021 Time: 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) Dial-in-number(s):

Domestic: (888) 317-6003 International: (412) 317-6061 Canada: (866) 284-3684



Participant Elite Entry Number: 4832662

Please call ten to fifteen minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. The conference call will be recorded and available for replay for one week, by 4:00 p.m. Central Time on February 18, 2021. To hear the recording, please call (877) 344-7529 domestically or (412) 317-0088 internationally and enter Participant Elite Entry Number: 10152113.

Nabors will have a live audio webcast of the conference call available on its website at www.nabors.com. Navigate to the Investor Relations page and then select Events Calendar to join the webcast. An electronic version of the earnings release and supplemental presentation will also be available to download from the website.

About Nabors

Nabors owns and operates one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and is a provider of offshore rigs in the United States and numerous international markets. Nabors also provides directional drilling services, performance tools, and innovative technologies for its own rig fleet and those of third parties. Leveraging its advanced drilling automation capabilities, Nabors highly skilled workforce continues to set new standards for operational excellence and transform its industry.

