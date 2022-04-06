NABU Emergency Response for Ukrainian Educational Materials

In partnership with HP, UiPath Foundation, and the Segal Family Foundation, NABU translates a collection of 40 children's books available in Ukrainian language.

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NABU, a New York based non-profit focused on eradicating poverty through increased literacy, partnered with HP Inc., UiPath Foundation and the Segal Family Foundation to support the education of displaced Ukrainian children by providing educational materials in their mother tongue language.

In what has become Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II, Ukraine's 7.5 million children have had their education disrupted—including more than 1.5M children that have been displaced with no access to educational materials. This has increased the demand for children's books in their mother tongue, as families adjust to life in other countries.

"Children are spending hours a day in refugee camps, and books in their mother tongue can help to foster a sense of safety and familiarity," said NABU's CEO, Tanyella Evans. "We are receiving requests for educational materials in Ukrainian from organizations across Europe, and so we are grateful to our partners and the public for helping us quickly respond to the needs of Ukrainian refugee children."

With support from their partners, NABU's emergency response campaign translated 40 original and leveled titles for the displaced Ukrainian children around the world. The impact will scale to benefit the larger global community of 32 million people who speak the Ukrainian language.

The high quality, low bandwidth reading app NABU: Multilingual kids book app currently distributes over 2,000 original stories in mother tongue languages and is available for download for free—ensuring every Ukrainian child has access to educational content in their language.

For more information about how to get involved please visit www.nabu.org

About NABU

NABU is a non-profit organization, with a mission to solve the global literacy crisis so that every child can read and rise to their full potential. We disrupt the cycle of poverty by leveraging technology to publish children's books for free on digital platforms in mother tongue languages.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life.

About UiPath Foundation

UiPath Foundation is on a global mission of nurturing the tremendous potential of children coming from underprivileged families. We aim to shift a reality of inequalities to a world of opportunities, through co-designed educational solutions, focusing on giving children living in poverty the necessary skills and tools to reach their highest potential.

About the Segal Family Foundation

The Segal Family Foundation works to heal, repair, and transform the world, by supporting meaningful causes centered on human kindness and social justice. The Foundation focuses on enabling innovative programs, sparking new organizational collaboration, and helping to build capacity.

