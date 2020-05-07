NACCO Industries, Inc. And The North American Coal Corporation Respond To Great River Energy's Coal Creek Station Announcement

Earlier today, Great River Energy, the owner of the Coal Creek Station, issued a press release announcing its intent to prematurely retire the Coal Creek Station power plant in the second half of 2022 and modify the Spiritwood Station power plant in Jamestown, ND to be fueled with natural gas. Great River Energy and The Falkirk Mining Company have been contract partners since 1974 under an agreement to provide fuel to the 1,151-megawatt Coal Creek Station power plant through 2045.

"We believe Coal Creek Station is an efficient, economic and attractive generation and capacity asset, and the continued long-term operation of the facility is in the best interest of our employees, the local community, region and state," stated J.C. Butler, President and CEO of NACCO and North American Coal. "As Great River Energy is willing to consider opportunities to sell Coal Creek Station, we are actively engaged in the exploration of options to allow for the transfer of the plant to one or more third parties, which would preserve jobs at both Coal Creek Station and the Falkirk Mine."

The Falkirk Mining Company currently has 480 full-time employees and in 2019 delivered 7.4 million tons of lignite coal to Coal Creek Station, a modest number of which were then shipped to Spiritwood Station.

NACCO Industries, Inc.

NACCO Industries, Inc.® is the public holding company for The North American Coal Corporation®. The Company and its affiliates operate in the mining and natural resources industries through three operating segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers pursuant to a service-based business model. The North American Mining segment provides value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, lithium and other minerals. The Minerals Management segment promotes the development of the Company's oil, gas and coal reserves, generating income primarily from royalty-based lease payments from third parties. In addition, the Company has launched a new business providing stream and wetland mitigation solutions. For more information about NACCO Industries and The North American Coal Corporation, visit the companies' websites at www.nacco.com and www.nacoal.com.

