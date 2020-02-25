NACCO Industries, Inc. Announces Dates Of 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings Release And Conference Call

CLEVELAND, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries, Inc.® (NYSE:NC) will release 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year financial results and will file its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K after the close of the market on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, March 5, 2020 to discuss its results for the 2019 fourth quarter and full year.

Conference Call: Thursday, March 5, 2020 Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) Telephone: (844) 855-9691 (Toll Free) or (647) 689-2407 (International)

Conference ID: 7753979

(Call in at least five minutes before start time) For Replay Call: (800) 585-8367 (Toll Free) or (416) 621-4642 (International)

Conference ID: 7753979

This call will also be broadcast live and available for replay over the Internet. To access the call, go to www.nacco.com. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

About NACCO Industries, Inc.

NACCO Industries, Inc.® is the public holding company for The North American Coal Corporation®. The Company and its affiliates operate in the mining and natural resources industries through three operating segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and activated carbon producers pursuant to a service-based business model. The North American Mining segment provides value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, lithium and other minerals. The Minerals Management segment promotes the development of the Company's oil, gas and coal reserves, generating income primarily from royalty-based lease payments from third parties. In addition, the Company has launched a new business providing stream and wetland mitigation solutions. For more information about NACCO Industries, visit the Company's website at www.nacco.com.



