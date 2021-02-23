NACCO Industries, Inc. Announces Dates Of 2020 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings Release And Conference Call

CLEVELAND, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries, Inc.® (NYSE:NC) will release 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year financial results and will file its 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K after the close of the market on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

In conjunction with this release, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 4, 2021 to discuss its results for the 2020 fourth quarter.

To register for this conference call, please use the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3263907. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email, including dial-in details and unique conference call access codes required for call entry. Registration is open throughout the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, the Company suggests registering a day in advance or a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.

The call will also be webcast live on NACCO's Investor Relations website at https://ir.nacco.com/home. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (Toll Free) or (416) 621-4642 (International). The replay passcode is 3263907. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website two hours after the live call ends.

About NACCO Industries, Inc.

NACCO Industries, Inc.®, through a portfolio of mining and natural resources businesses, operates under three business segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies and an activated carbon producer pursuant to a service-based business model. The North American Mining segment provides value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, lithium and other minerals. The Minerals Management segment promotes the development of the Company's oil, gas and coal reserves, generating income primarily from royalty-based lease payments from third parties. In addition, the Company has a business providing stream and wetland mitigation solutions. For more information about NACCO Industries, visit the Company's website at www.nacco.com.

