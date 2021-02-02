NACDD Issues Statement of Support for Biden Administration Appointees for Health Leadership

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD) has issued the following statement supporting the Biden Administration's appointees for key leadership roles to prevent disease and promote health in the United States:

The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors is proud to see a diverse and extremely well-qualified list of experts for the health leadership in the United States, including: Xavier Becerra (Health and Human Services Secretary), Dr. Vivek Murthy (U.S. Surgeon General), Dr. Rochelle Walensky (Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and ninth administrator of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry [ATSDR]), and Dr. Rachel Levine (Assistant Secretary for Health).

Each nominee shows evidence of understanding the essential relationship of state public health agencies to the federal government when addressing critical health issues, such as chronic diseases and their associated risk factors.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary, brings an important legal perspective to health insurance issues. We know affordable, quality health insurance is critical to expanding the right to healthcare for more Americans, especially those who have been actively denied healthcare because they cannot afford it. As an Association that seeks to promote health equity and racial justice, we urge Mr. Becerra to promote and advocate for quality, affordable, safe, and equitable healthcare along with other anti-racist public health policies and programs within HHS.

As the 19th U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy brought critical focus to establishing a culture of disease prevention, which continues to influence NACDD's work and that of state chronic disease programs today. We hope Dr. Murthy will continue to bring this focus to his second term as Surgeon General, especially in work that emphasizes the role chronic disease prevention can play in reducing long-term COVID-19-related death and morbidity.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky's strong background in infectious disease research and her experience as a clinician will reinforce a science-based approach to the COVID-19 response. Her expertise and experience treating patients early in the HIV/AIDS pandemic will be particularly valuable as COVID-19 "long haul" syndrome, a novel disease and potentially chronic disorder, continues to be better understood.

Finally, we are proud to share our support for Dr. Rachel Levine, President of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. Dr. Levine's leadership and experience as the Secretary of Health for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania give her important insight into the critical role of State Health Departments as well as the challenges they face. Her contributions to combating the opioid epidemic, advancing LGBTQ equity, protecting rural health, and addressing the COVID-19 pandemic will make her a crucial asset to HHS.

We look forward to assisting these leaders however we can to reduce the burden of chronic disease and to improve health in all 50 states and five territories.

