NACDD Once Again Honored in Atlanta Business Chronicle's 75 Largest Nonprofits List

ATLANTA, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth time, the Atlanta Business Chronicle has recognized the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD) as a nonprofit leader in Atlanta. In its Sept. 27, 2019, issue, NACDD was listed as one of "Atlanta's 75 Largest Nonprofit Organizations" out of more than a thousand nonprofits in the area.

The rankings were based on 2018 gross revenue, placing the Association at No. 43 on the Chronicle's list, alongside other major national and international organizations, including the Task Force for Global Health (which shares physical space with NACDD), the American Cancer Society, and CARE USA.

With more than 7,000 Members in every state and U.S. territory, and 54 subject matter consultants implementing more than 100 national projects and programs, NACDD works to reduce the impact of chronic disease by advocating for health promotion policies, encouraging knowledge sharing, advancing leadership, and by developing and supporting programs and partnerships. NACDD's programmatic work has included various projects in the areas of: cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular health, health equity, healthy aging, building healthy communities, and more.

"We are proud to be among so many organizations in Atlanta who do important and extraordinary work to support a brighter future for us all," NACDD CEO John W. Robitscher, MPH, said. "As NACDD continues to grow at an incredible rate, we look forward to continuing to contribute prominently to our nation's work preventing chronic disease and promoting health."

NACDD also was listed among the Top 100 Atlanta Health Care Leaders in 2016 and as one of Atlanta's Healthiest Employers in 2011 and 2012. The Association received the National Forum Healthy Heart Award in 2010.

The National Association of Chronic Disease Directors (NACDD) and its more than 7,000 Members seek to strengthen state-based leadership and expertise for chronic disease prevention and control in states and nationally. Established in 1988, in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, NACDD is the only membership association of its kind to serve and represent every chronic disease division in all states and U.S. territories. For more information, visit chronicdisease.org.

