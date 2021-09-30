Nacha Names Roxanne Orticke as Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director, Administrative Services

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nacha has named Roxanne Orticke, CPA, to the position of Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director, Administrative Services.

Orticke was promoted to Managing Director on July 1, 2021, with oversight responsibilities for human resources, member services and finance. Her appointment as CFO becomes effective today. Her portfolio of responsibilities has now expanded to include working with the Nacha Board and CEO regarding the organization's financial strategy, in addition to financial planning and forecasting, and performance reporting.

"Roxanne has developed a strong understanding of our finances, people, and programs," said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. "I am confident that she will shine in this new capacity, and provide the leadership, continuity and innovative thinking that will ensure Nacha's ongoing success."

Orticke joined Nacha in September 2012, and previously served as its Senior Director, Finance. She replaces Pam Moore, who retired as CFO and Senior Vice President, Administrative Services after more than 20 years of dedicated service to Nacha, effective today. "I want to thank Pam for the strong foundation and legacy she has built over her many years of loyal service," Larimer said.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. Nearly 27 billion ACH payments were made in 2020, valued at close to $62 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services. Learn more at Nacha.org.

