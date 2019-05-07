Nacha's Payments Innovation Alliance Launches ACH Quick Start Tool for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

ORLANDO, Fla., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nacha and its Payments Innovation Alliance launched the ACH Quick Start Tool, an online educational resource designed to help small and medium-sized businesses more readily understand and use ACH to make and receive payments for an array of use cases.

The Alliance is comprised of a diverse membership of corporates, third-party processors, fintechs and financial institutions that has a broad understanding of the payments environment. The ACH Quick Start Project Team was launched to develop actionable tools to help businesses learn more about and adopt ACH as their preferred payment method.

"The ACH Network electronically moves money and data seamlessly and securely. It is the ideal payment method for small and medium-sized businesses to use to pay supplier invoices, bills and other business expenses, as well as get paid for the goods and services they sell ― instead of by check," said Scott M. Lang, AAP, senior vice president, Association Services at Nacha.

"The ACH Quick Start Tool leads businesses through everyday scenarios ― using easily understandable language ― on how they can make payments to and get paid by other companies. We encourage banks, credit unions, fintechs and other payment processors to link to the tool as a complementary educational resource for small and medium-sized business customers," Lang said.

The ACH Quick Start Tool was unveiled at Smarter. Faster. PAYMENTS 2019, which continues through May 8 in Orlando. This year's conference also coincides with National Small Business Week, which recognizes the critical contributions of America's entrepreneurs and small business owners as they work to grow small businesses, create 21st century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America's global competitiveness.

Visit the ACH Quick Start online tool at ACHQuickStart.org. For more information on the ACH Quick Start initiative or to join the Alliance's ACH Quick Start Project Team, visit www.nacha.org/content/payments-innovation-alliance.

About Nacha's Payments Innovation Alliance

The Payments Innovation Alliance is a 200-plus membership organization that brings together diverse, global stakeholders to support payments innovation. Through collaboration, discussion, debate, education, networking and special projects, the Alliance seeks to grow and advance payments and payments technology to better meet and serve the needs of the evolving industry. For more information and to learn how to join, visit www.nacha.org/content/payments-innovation-alliance.

About Nacha

Nacha is a nonprofit organization that convenes hundreds of diverse organizations to enhance and enable ACH payments and financial data exchange within the U.S. and across geographies. Through the development of rules, standards, governance, education, advocacy, and in support of innovation, Nacha's efforts benefit all stakeholders. Nacha is the steward of the ACH Network, a payment system that universally connects all U.S. bank accounts and facilitates the movement of money and information. In 2018, there were 27 billion ACH payments, and more than $51 trillion in value moved across the ACH Network. Nacha also leads groups focused on API standardization and B2B payment enablement. Visit nacha.org for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Contact: Kendra Beasley

Nacha

703-561-3923

kbeasley@nacha.org

SOURCE Nacha

Related Links

https://www.nacha.org

