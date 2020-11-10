Nacho De Marco Named Executive of the Year at the 2020 BIG Awards for Business

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nacho De Marco was named "Executive of the Year" at the 2020 BIG Awards for Business, following BairesDev's extraordinary performance throughout the past year. As the CEO and co-founder of the company, Nacho has led it for over a decade. Today, BairesDev stands as one of the major players in the global IT industry, driving the digital acceleration of businesses worldwide.

This award recognizes the innovative initiatives and strategic management style that Nacho has employed to lead BairesDev in the past 12 months. After entering the new decade with a remarkable 3-year growth rate of 792%, he and the executive team at BairesDev leveraged the company's expertise in remote methodologies and smart work to maintain the company and its team growing throughout the pandemic.

BairesDev is now a global leader in the software development industry, offering high-quality delivery of custom software solutions for organizations of all sizes. With a constantly growing team made by the Top 1% of IT Talent, the company's expertise in managing distributed teams across the Americas has helped it build a prominent reputation as a custom technology solutions provider.

Recently, Nacho De Marco was also recognized as CEO of the Year in the 2020 CEO World Awards, an event that celebrates the achievements of leaders, executives, and their management teams behind the year's most outstanding initiatives and achievements. CEO WA also named BairesDev as Company of the Year, adding up to the many recognitions the company has received in the past months.

To learn more about Big Awards and this new recognition for Nacho De Marco, please visit: https://www.bintelligence.com/blog/2020/11/10/89-global-leaders-named-winners-in-the-2020-big-awards-for-business.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading technology solutions company based in San Francisco. By employing only the Top 1% of IT talent, our company is able to build tailored-fit development teams and provide fully-customizable end-to-end solutions for startups, middle-market businesses, and more than 10% of Fortune 500 companies. Some of BairesDev's most notable clients include Google, Rolls-Royce, Pinterest, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola, ViacomCBS & Chime, among others.

With a team of over 1,300 experts in practically every technology imaginable, BairesDev continues to expand its operations to the rest of the globe. No matter the project, there is always a common philosophy: to innovate and simplify in order to make the highest quality software in the most efficient way possible.

