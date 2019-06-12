NACPO Offers the First-Ever Trade Show for Casino Theme-Party Industry

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Casino Party Operators (NACPO) is pleased to announce the first-ever trade show specifically for the casino theme-party industry. THE CASINO PARTY PRO SHOW is specifically designed to showcase products and services that casino theme-party operators can use to enhance both their events and their businesses. The show takes place July 15th-17th, 2019 at The Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

While it's not really gambling, it IS really fun!

Casino theme-parties are fun events designed to entertain groups of all sizes with casino-style games, but without the element of gambling. We bring all the tables and game equipment to your venue. Events use play money - guests do not pay to play, and don't win cash. Parties are interactive and often used for corporate entertainment because they're easily scaled in size, time, and cost. They're also a favorite of social clubs, fraternal organizations, and whenever and wherever groups of people gather to have fun.

The Casino Party Pro Show is designed to help casino theme-party professionals take their businesses and their client's events to the next level. It showcases basic supplies such as chips, cards, and dice, specialized equipment designed specifically for portability, add-on games and attractions to help grow revenue with existing clients, and products and services to lower costs, better manage expenses, and meet insurance, logistics, staffing and HR needs as well.

NACPO representatives will also be on-hand to discuss the benefits of membership in their Association, including combined buying power, a unified voice when facing legislative, legal and tax issues, web-based searchable directory to help match clients with service providers, an annual Conference and quarterly newsletter, and many others.

Members subscribe to a code of ethics and must carry adequate insurance as a condition of membership, so prospective clients can be assured they're dealing with reputable entities who take their customers' needs and their own responsibilities as serious business.

NACPO is currently in its 28th year, and will host its 2019 Annual Conference on July 17th and 18th at The Golden Nugget immediately following the trade show. Members attend their annual conference to share experiences, learn about new products and services, meet new members, exchange ideas, and build long-lasting relationships that often generate additional business through member-to-member referrals.

Businesses that deal with casino theme-parties in any way, whether as a service provider or existing or prospective supplier, should not miss this unique opportunity.

For more information on NAPCO, visit their site at www.casinoparties.com or email them at 216121@email4pr.com. They can also be contacted by phone at (202) 838-6843.

