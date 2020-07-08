NACTOY Releases Revised Vehicle Eligibility List for 2021 Awards
Eligibility list for annual awards expanded by six to 42 cars, utilities and trucks
Jul 08, 2020, 10:30 ET
DETROIT, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year (NACTOY) Awards today announced the addition of six vehicles to its list of 36 models eligible for the 2021 awards, including some late launches brought on by COVID-19-caused delays.
The six additional vehicles are:
Car
- 2020 Cadillac CT4/CT4-V
- 2021 Kia K5
- 2021 Polestar 2
Utility
- 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e
- 2021 Ford Bronco Sport
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA
NACTOY expects it will add several more models before this year's list closes as jurors work to accommodate the industry's unusual and still-changing 2021 product release cadence.
"In order to provide consumers with the most comprehensive assessment of new cars, SUVs and trucks, we think that it is essential to be as inclusive as we can when it comes to vehicles that will be in showrooms by the end of 2020, so we're adjusting our time schedule accordingly," said NACTOY President Gary Witzenburg.
NACTOY jurors make assessments of vehicles that qualify for consideration during their work for print, online, radio and broadcast outlets, and during an annual comparison drive, which will be held this year from October 5 to 8 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Semi-Finalists in each category will be announced at the LA Auto Show in November, Finalists in December and category winners in Detroit in January 2021.
To be eligible, vehicles must be all-new or substantially new and must be available at dealerships before the end of the year.
The Previously Released List of 2021 NACTOY Candidates with Additions:
Car of the Year
|
2021
|
Acura TLX
|
2021
|
BMW 330e and 330e xDrive
|
2021
|
BMW 430i, 430i xDrive and M440i xDrive
|
2021
|
BMW 545e xDrive
|
*2020
|
Cadillac CT4/CT4-V
|
2021
|
Genesis G80
|
2021
|
Hyundai Elantra family (includes N Line and HEV)
|
*2021
|
Kia K5
|
2021
|
Lexus IS
|
2021
|
Mercedes-Benz E Class Sedan, All-Terrain, Coupe, Cabriolet
|
2021
|
MINI Cooper SE
|
2020
|
Nissan Sentra
|
*2021
|
Polestar 2
Utility of the Year
|
2021
|
BMW X2 xDrive25e
|
2021
|
BMW X3 xDrive30e
|
*2021
|
BMW X5 xDrive45e
|
2021
|
Buick Encore GX
|
2021
|
Cadillac Escalade
|
2021
|
Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban
|
2021
|
Chevrolet Trailblazer
|
*2021
|
Ford Bronco Sport
|
2021
|
Ford Mustang Mach E
|
2021
|
Genesis GV80
|
2021
|
GMC Yukon/Yukon XL
|
2020
|
Honda CR-V Hybrid
|
2021
|
Hyundai Santa Fe
|
2021
|
Hyundai Venue
|
2021
|
Kia Seltos
|
2020
|
Land Rover Defender 90 and 110
|
2020
|
Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
|
2020
|
Mazda CX-30
|
*2021
|
Mercedes-Benz GLA
|
2021
|
Nissan Rogue
|
2020
|
Toyota Highlander
|
2021
|
Toyota RAV4 Prime
|
2021
|
Toyota Sienna
|
2021
|
Toyota Venza
|
2020
|
Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
|
2021
|
Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge
Truck of the Year
|
2021
|
Ford F-150
|
2020
|
Ford Super Duty
|
2020
|
Jeep Gladiator Mojave
|
*Added to list
NOTE: Spanish and French versions of this release will be available on NACTOY's website. For more information about NACTOY and its history: http://northamericancaroftheyear.org.
ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN CAR, UTILITY AND TRUCK OF THE YEAR
The awards are intended to recognize the most outstanding new vehicles of the year. These vehicles are benchmarks in their segments based on factors including innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for the dollar. The organization gives out three awards. They are: "North American Car of the Year," "North American Utility Vehicle of the Year," and "North American Truck of the Year." The awards are unique because they are given by an independent jury of automotive journalists from the United States and Canada instead of being given by a single publication, website, radio or television station.
